The two Ts that could help America emerge from coronavirus lockdown The coronavirus outbreak in the United States spurred calls to "flatten the curve" in an effort to limit the speed of its spread. Now, as states begin to think about how to ease their lockdowns, a new rallying cry has emerged: "Test and trace." The terms point to the need for a monumental effort in ramping up testing speed and capacity as well as an extensive — if not ubiquitous — tracing program. Epidemiologists believe that if properly employed, testing and tracing can allow the U.S. to open some businesses and relax social distancing requirements. But it will almost certainly need to be a slow and methodical process or else the country risks undoing the good from the initial wave of lockdowns. Read the full report here.







ACLU files order against federal prison in Louisiana where 6 inmates died A temporary restraining order filed Monday in Louisiana federal court seeks to compel the Oakdale federal prison complex — where six inmates have died after contracting the coronavirus — to expedite the release of inmates who are most vulnerable to infection. Prison officials pledged last week to release elderly prisoners and those with pre-existing health conditions on a case-by-case basis — a move that the American Civil Liberties Union, which is suing Oakdale and the federal Bureau of Prisons, considers too slow. Among those who have died was a man imprisoned on a nonviolent drug charge. So far, at least 38 inmates and 17 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oakdale, which is more than any other federal facility. In its request, the ACLU says a temporary restraining order is "the only way to ensure that Defendants' plan to lockdown Plaintiffs in a tinderbox of infection is not a fait accompli before this Court has the opportunity to pass judgment on it." The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment about pending litigation, but stressed that the agency is working to place hundreds of inmates in states hit hardest by the coronavirus on home confinement where appropriate.







Condé Nast to begin furloughs, slash some salaries by 20 percent Condé Nast is the latest media company to reduce costs by slashing salaries, implementing furloughs and reducing staff. Anyone with an annual salary above $100,000 will see a temporary reduction of between 10-20 percent, from May through September, CEO Roger Lynch said in a memo to staff on Monday. Lynch said he would take a 50 percent cut to his own base salary. The news was first reported by The Daily Beast. Some staff will only work three to four days a week, and Lynch said the company is looking to cut some staff. The publishing giant, which houses such titles such as Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and Vanity Fair, is widely dependent on ad revenue from luxury goods and travel category advertising.







Endometriosis patients grapple with canceled operations For years, Alexandra Clem struggled with severe pelvic pain, migraines and a heavy menstrual cycle without understanding why. It wasn't until last summer when she was diagnosed with endometriosis and learned that would need to have surgery to treat it. Clem, 24, was gearing up for a second operation March 17, but it was canceled just a day before because her surgeon was being tested for the coronavirus. "Having my surgery canceled was absolutely devastating," Clem said in an email. "While endometriosis surgery is considered elective, many others like me do not feel that this surgery is 'optional.'" Clem and an untold number of other women in the U.S. had operations scheduled to treat endometriosis that were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story here.







Ohio governor and chief medical officer inspire 'Laverne & Shirley' themed cartoon Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his chief medical officer, Amy Acton, whose daily coronavirus briefings have become must-see TV in the Buckeye state, are now starring in their own cartoon. Inspired by the iconic opening scene and theme song from the classic "Laverne & Shirley" sitcom, local ad man Dave Stofka has created a cartoon tribute to DeWine and Acton. Both have been praised for taking early and decisive action to keep the coronavirus from spreading.






