Peter Alexander, Geoff Bennett, Kelly O'Donnell and Tim Stelloh
9h ago / 7:56 AM UTC
Two White House residence employees tested positive three weeks ago
Two members of the White House residence staff tested positive for the coronavirus roughly three weeks ago, a White House official confirmed to NBC News Sunday.
The official said the employees do not have regular contact with President Donald Trump, who along with the first lady, several aides and other Republican officials have tested positive for the virus. Additional information about the employees, whose positive tests were first reported by the New York Times, was not immediately available.
White House spokesman Judd Deere declined to comment on the staff members but said the White House "does take any positive case seriously and has extensive plans and procedures in place to prevent further spread."
Asked how residence staff are being protected while first lady Melania Trump convalesces there, her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said that "every precaution is being taken" to ensure their safety.
Jacob Gardenswartz
31m ago / 4:27 PM UTC
White House Correspondents' Association says 'not aware of additional cases' after McEnany tests positive
White House Correspondents’ Association President Zeke Miller said Monday that the group is not aware of additional cases among White House journalists following Kayleigh McEnany's announcement that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery," Miller said in a statement. "As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results. We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed.”
Allan Smith
59m ago / 4:00 PM UTC
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for Covid-19
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest administration official to test positive for Covid-19, she revealed on Twitter on Monday morning.
Her diagnosis means that nine people tied to the president have contracted the virus.
McEnany said in a statement that her “close contacts” did not include members of the press. She spoke with reporters outside the White House on Sunday while not wearing a mask. She said she is experiencing no symptoms.
Read the full story.
Adela Suliman, Saphora Smith and Eric Baculinao
2h ago / 2:55 PM UTC
Trump Covid diagnosis puts America's friends and foes on alert
Ripples of alarm, and some glee, coursed across the globe after President Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis emerged, with U.S. allies and foes weighing whether the president's condition was a dangerous distraction or an opportunity.
If adversaries like Russia's Vladimir Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un or China's Xi Jinping "were looking for a moment to test American resolve abroad, they might be tempted by a moment when the U.S. leadership situation was so precarious," former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro told NBC News.
Read the full story.
Rebecca Shabad
3h ago / 2:25 PM UTC
Fauci on Trump hospital drive-by: 'Don't want to really go there'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he didn't want to comment on Trump's decision to leave Walter Reed hospital on Sunday evening to wave to supporters from a motorcade outside.
In an interview on CNN, Fauci was asked whether it was correct for Trump to have left the hospital for the drive-by, given that he needed to isolate after displaying Covid-19 symptoms.
"I don't want to really go there, John, and comment on that, OK?" Fauci told CNN's John Berman.
Peter Alexander and Rebecca Shabad
3h ago / 1:37 PM UTC
Meadows: Decision on Trump's discharge to be made later today
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told NBC News on Monday morning that a decision on whether to discharge President Trump from the hospital “will be made later today between the president and his medical team.”
In an interview on Fox News, Meadows said he was "optimistic" that Trump would be released, but that the president's doctors will perform an evaluation sometime late morning, and then Trump, in consultation with the doctors, will make a decision.
Rebecca Shabad
4h ago / 1:05 PM UTC
Trump's allies defend his drive-by outside hospital
Allies of President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive by his supporters and wave from his motorcade despite criticism that he put Secret Service agents at risk.
Several close associates of the president said Trump did the drive-by Sunday to show he was doing well during his treatment for Covid-19. They also dismissed the possibility of the Secret Service personnel contracting the disease because of the precautions taken.
"The president wanted to thank all the supporters who had been standing out there for days supporting him," said Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's 2016 campaign managers, on NBC's "TODAY" show.
Lewandowski said he was told that the detail leader of the Secret Service and the driver "both volunteered for that assignment."
Read more on what Trump's defenders said.
Carol E. Lee, Hallie Jackson, Monica Alba and Ali Vitali
4h ago / 12:31 PM UTC
Pence and Harris prep for a debate with suddenly higher stakes
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to take the debate stage Wednesday night against an extraordinary backdrop that has raised the stakes of an event that for decades has been a routine, inconsequential fixture of presidential elections.
No vice president has debated while the president is known to be sick and possibly still in the hospital. And never have two vice presidential nominees debated at a time when Americans are giving far more than cursory thought to how each might lead in the top job.
"Vice presidential debates oftentimes get a lot of attention at the moment, and then a few days later they're forgotten," presidential historian Michael Beschloss said. "But this year it may be different."
Read more on the debate.
Rebecca Shabad
5h ago / 12:22 PM UTC
Trump lets the tweets fly from inside Walter Reed hospital
Is President Donald Trump feeling better?
He began Monday morning with a stream of tweets from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Trump hasn't been this active on the social media platform in days as he's undergone treatment for Covid-19. The president posted a string of tweets in all-caps about once a minute around 7 a.m. ET Monday, urging people to vote for a variety of reasons.
For example, he suggested that people should vote for him because of "RELIGIOUS LIBERTY" or "STRONGEST EVER MILITARY" or "MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS."
His tweets come after his drive-by photo-op Sunday evening when he passed by his supporters outside the hospital, potentially putting Secret Service agents in the SUV with him at risk.
Venezuela's Maduro wishes Trump a speedy recovery from Covid
Saphora Smith
7h ago / 9:29 AM UTC
U.S. 'fully prepared' against 'malign actors,' says Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the United States was “fully prepared” when asked if there was concern about adversaries taking advantage of the moment with President Donald Trump in hospital.
“We know there’s rogue actors, we know there’s malign actors around the world,” he told reporters before departing on an official visit to Tokyo according to a statement released by the State Department.
“The United States is fully prepared, both the State Department and our diplomats. I was with General Milley this afternoon,” he added, referring to Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. “Everyone’s ready.”
Pompeo also said he had talked to more than half a dozen world leaders over the past few days all of whom had wished the president and the first lady well.
He added that he had spoken to Trump at length on Sunday and that the president "was in a great mood."
Hear what these Trump supporters say about Covid and the president