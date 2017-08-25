Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Megyn Kelly
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
MACH
Tech
Science
BETTER
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Hurricane Harvey
America's Heroin Epidemic
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Megyn Kelly
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
Your Business
Inspiring America
NBCBLK28
College Game Plan
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC Left Field
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
TX Counties Under Evacuation Order
Texas Counties Under Evacuation Orders for Hurricane Harvey
NBC News
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
NASA / NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images
Powerful Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in Texas
BREAKING
Victor Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
Subpoenas Sent to PR Executives Who Worked on Manafort Project
EXCLUSIVE
Subpoenas Sent to PR Executives Who Worked on Manafort Project
EXCLUSIVE
Hurricane Harvey Poses Big Test for Trump
Hurricane Harvey
President Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Politics News
'Golden Record 2.0' Could Let Space Probe Communicate With Aliens
Space
Sebastian Gorka Is Out as Trump Aide
Politics News
advertisement
KCNA / via Reuters file
North Korea Launches Short-Range Missiles, U.S. Says
North Korea
Trump Halts Pentagon Payments for Transgender Surgery
White House
'Patriot Prayer' Cancels Controversial San Francisco Rally
U.S. news
Some Texans Reluctant to Leave Ahead of Hurricane
Hurricane Harvey
Trump Likely to End DACA Immigrant Program
White House
Trump Likely to End DACA Immigrant Program
White House
Arkansas Ready to Execute Again: 'Delusional' Killer Gets Date With Death
U.S. news
HIV Shouldn't Be a Death Sentence. In Venezuela, Thousands Are Dying
NBC OUT
Bodies of Chinese Workers Found in Pre-Incan Burial Grounds
Latino
Despite Trump's Talk, No Official Action Yet on Opioid Crisis
America's Heroin Epidemic