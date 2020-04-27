Tyson Foods board chairman warns 'food supply chain is breaking' The board chairman of Tyson Foods says "millions of pounds of meat" will disappear from the national supply chain as the coronavirus outbreak forces food processing plants to shutter. "The food supply chain is breaking," John Tyson wrote in a full-page advertisement published Sunday in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed," Tyson added Tyson Foods suspended operations Wednesday at an Iowa plant that is crucial to the nation's pork supply but had been gutted by the pandemic. Share this -







New York City mayor announces easier, safer testing Mayor de Blasio introduces 'simpler and safer' COVID-19 self-swab testing April 27, 2020 01:31 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that testing for the coronavirus in the city had become easier by eliminating the need for a health care worked to administer the test. Previously, a health care worker would have to dress in full protective equipment in order to test someone, since swabbing of a patient's nose often caused that person to sneeze and cough. The new tests include a less intrusive nasal swab and saliva sample — both of which the patient can do for themselves. The new tests are safer, easier and will allow the city to more quickly test more people, de Blasio and health professionals said. De Blasio also announced Monday that the city will hire some 1,000 health care workers to act as contact tracers.







Domestic abuse calls spike in Latin America during coronavirus lockdown Lockdowns around Latin America are helping slow the spread of COVID-19, but are having a darker and less-intended consequence: a spike in calls to helplines suggests a rise in domestic abuse, in a region where almost 20 million women and girls suffer sexual and physical violence each year. In cities from Buenos Aires to Mexico City, Santiago, São Paulo and La Paz, families and individuals have been confined in their homes in an unprecedented way, often only allowed out for emergencies or to shop for essentials. Prosecutors, victim support teams, women's movements and the United Nations all say this has caused a rise in domestic violence towards women. They cite increasing numbers of calls to abuse hotlines. Read more here.







Trump tells advisers U.S. should pull troops as Afghanistan COVID-19 outbreak looms President Donald Trump has pushed his military and national security advisers in recent days to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan amid concerns about a major coronavirus outbreak in the war-torn country, according to two current and one former senior U.S. officials. Trump complains almost daily that U.S. troops are still in Afghanistan and are now vulnerable to a deadly pandemic, the officials said. His renewed push to withdraw all of them has been spurred by the convergence of his concern that coronavirus poses a force protection issue for thousands of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and his impatience with the halting progress of his peace deal with the Taliban, the officials said. Read the full story here.







Swiss rush to get haircuts, visit dentists as coronavirus curbs ease A barber cuts a customers hair in Lausanne after the Swiss government eased social distancing restrictions on Monday. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP - Getty Images Haircuts, massages and shopping for garden supplies topped the agenda for Swiss on Monday as the country slowly started easing restrictions on public life imposed in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Queues formed in front of garden centers as people battling cabin fever emerged from six weeks of staying at home at the government's urging. More than 1,300 people in Switzerland have died from the coronavirus so far, with the number of confirmed cases now over 29,000.







The Boston Globe ran 21 pages of obits on Sunday The Globe set aside 20 pages for death notices in Sunday's print edition. Ultimately, it wasn't enough. https://t.co/IDVveENQSI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 27, 2020







British Grand Prix could take place behind closed doors, French race cancelled The British Grand Prix and French Grand Prix are the latest global sporting events to be affected by coronavirus. France has called off its event altogether, while Britain's race might take place without fans this year as the U.K. government continues to ban large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Silverstone, the track that has hosted the race since 1952, said it was discussing with the government a plan to show the event on TV for free instead. Silverstone said it would give health care workers tickets for the 2021 event. ✍️An update from our Managing Director, Stuart Pringle about the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2020. pic.twitter.com/APIXq8F2OS — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) April 27, 2020







Nursing home industry pushes for immunity from lawsuits during coronavirus emergency As the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes climbs to nearly 12,000, the nursing home industry is pushing states to provide immunity from lawsuits to the owners and employees of the nation's 15,600 nursing homes. So far at least six states have provided explicit immunity from coronavirus lawsuits for nursing homes, and six more have granted some form of immunity to health care providers, which legal experts say could likely be interpreted to include nursing homes. Patient advocates worry that nursing homes accused of extreme neglect could avoid liability. "I can't even believe this is a topic of discussion," said Anny Figueroa, whose 55-year-old mother was a resident at Andover Subacute & Rehab Center in New Jersey, where law enforcement discovered 17 bodies in a makeshift morgue this month. Read the full story here.






