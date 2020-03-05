U.K. confirms 115 new cases as bank sends staff home
The United Kingdom government confirmed Thursday there are 115 coronavirus cases in the country — an increase of 30 on Wednesday's figure. The Department of Health said 25 of those cases are in London, by far the country's biggest city.
There are no recorded deaths related to the new coronavirus in the U.K.
Meanwhile, international bank HSBC sent home more than 100 of its London staff Thursday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europe's main financial hub.
Walmart is restricting employee domestic and international travel, allowing only "business-critical trips," the company announced Thursday, citing an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus.
The company also said it will cancel its annual Walmart U.S. Customer Conference, which was scheduled to be in Dallas next week, and will instead have "a virtual form" of the meeting.
Walmart said the new guidelines will remain in place at least until the end of April.
Lucy Bayly
40m ago / 4:10 PM UTC
FCC bans 'non-critical' travel; closes buildings to anyone who visited infected countries recently
The Federal Communications Commission has closed its buildings to visitors, employees, and contractors who have recently traveled to China, Italy, Iran, or South Korea.
"Visitors who, during the most recent 14 days, have been in any country that is the subject of a COVID-19-related CDC Level 3 Travel Warning are not being allowed to enter FCC facilities, including its Washington, DC Headquarters," the agency said in a statement Thursday.
It is also suspending "until further notice non-critical FCC domestic and international travel" and "any FCC involvement in non-critical large gatherings."
Isobel van Hagen and Reuters
54m ago / 3:56 PM UTC
Greece confirms 21 more cases, shuts schools and bans public meetings
Greece reported 21 cases Thursday — all linked to a 66-year-old person who recently traveled to Israel and Egypt on a pilgrimage, health authorities said.
The country's total now stands at 31 and a big rise is expected in the weeks ahead.
On Wednesday, Greece ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts in the west of the country as a precaution until Friday, following Italy, which is trying to combat the worst outbreak in Europe.
100 new cases in France, first death in Switzerland
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in France jumped by 92 to 377 on Thursday, while the number of deaths rose by two to six, according to the French Health Ministry.
The two people to die after contracting virus are a 73-year-old man and a 64-year-old man
France is currently in “stage 2” of the management of the spread, which is focused on limiting infection and secondary cases.
Separately, authorities in Switzerland confirmed the first death there from the coronavirus outbreak, a 74-year-old woman from Vaud, a mountainous district bordering France.
1h ago / 3:22 PM UTC
Grant County, Washington reports new case
2h ago / 3:12 PM UTC
Prayers against the virus
Reuters
2h ago / 3:01 PM UTC
Top commercial diagnostic lab to launch coronavirus test service
U.S. lab operator Quest Diagnostics said on Thursday it was launching a test service for coronavirus, a day after the Trump administration met with private lab test developers to discuss increasing the availability of diagnostics.
Quest said it would be in position to receive specimens for testing and begin to provide testing next week.