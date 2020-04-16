U.K. extends lockdown measures for at least three weeks The U.K. will extend its nationwide lockdown measures for at least three more weeks, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday. Speaking at his government's daily coronavirus briefing, Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID—19, said: "Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus." Relaxing the rules could cause a "second peak" which would risk increasing deaths "substantially," he said. He added that he could not give a "definitive timeframe" for when the measures would be lifted because it would not "be a responsible thing to do." Share this -







New Orleans Jazz Fest fall reschedule date cancelled, next concert to be in 2021 The New Orleans Jazz Fest 2020 announced that its fall reschedule date has been cancelled and the next concert won't occur until 2021. "With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably—and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, including musicians, fans, participants, and staff—Jazz Fest 2020 will not occur this fall, as previously announced," the organization said. The event was originally supposed to begin this April, but it was postponed as COVID-19 rapidly spread throughout Louisiana. "It takes something truly momentous to interrupt a 50-year New Orleans tradition as special as the Festival, but we feel strongly that the most prudent course right now is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize," the group said.







White House exploring ways of ramping up coronavirus testing The White House is exploring ways of dramatically increasing coronavirus testing in the U.S., as President Donald Trump's aides scramble to put measures in place that might make it feasible for him to meet his goal of reopening the economy in parts of the country by May 1, according to four people familiar with the efforts. Multiple ideas are under consideration for increasing diagnostic testing and testing for coronavirus antibodies as well as how to target those tests to geographic areas and specific industries to open as much of the economy as possible, these people said. Read the full story here.







New Jersey schools closed till May 15 I’ve made this decision in careful consultation with @NJDeptofHealth and @NewJerseyDOE, among other key stakeholders.



I know this is hard. But we are saving lives and we must maintain the course. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2020







106-year-old great-grandmother released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 Connie Titchen, a 106-year-old great-grandmother from Birmingham, England, was released from the hospital this week after enduring a three-week battle with COVID-19. She is believed to be Britain's oldest patient to recover from the coronavirus, according to the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust. Video posted on social media shows health care workers at City Hospital lining the hallway to applaud Titchen as she was discharged. "I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus. I can't wait to see my family," Titchen said in a statement released by the NHS. Born in 1913, Titchen has lived through two World Wars and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.







New York Gov. Cuomo extends state shutdown to May 15 Gov. Cuomo extends 'New York on Pause' through May 15 April 16, 2020 00:33 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is extending the state's shutdown to May 15. "What happens after then? I don't know," Cuomo said at a news conference Thursday. "We will see depending on what the data shows." The governor said the decision to "unpause" New York "is going to be an ongoing process that we're working through with other states" in the region. Cuomo also said he received some complaints about his order this week requiring New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings in public. "I'm sorry it makes people unhappy," the governor said. But, he said, he doesn't consider the order "a major burden, and it really is a simple measure that can save lives." "Remember, it's not just about you, right?," he said. Others have rights. "And you have a right for another person to take reasonable safeguards not to get infected."







Photo: Entertaining kids with cabbage masks A mother ties makeshift masks around her children's face in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images







U.S. intel community examining whether coronavirus emerged accidentally from a Chinese lab The U.S. intelligence community is examining whether the virus that caused a global pandemic emerged accidentally from a Chinese research lab studying diseases in bats, current and former U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News. Spy agencies have ruled out that the novel coronavirus was manmade, the officials say. But scientists at a military and a civilian lab in Wuhan, where the virus originated, are known to have conducted ongoing research on coronaviruses, officials say. They say intelligence agencies have gathered and are weighing evidence that an employee of one of the labs could have become accidentally infected and left the facility with the virus. Read the full report here.






