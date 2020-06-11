U.K. lockdown a week earlier could have halved COVID-19 death toll, scientist says Britain's death toll from COVID-19 could have been halved if lockdown had been introduced a week earlier, a former member of the U.K. government's scientific advisory group said on Wednesday. Britain has an official death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases of over 40,000, rising to over 50,000 cases when deaths from suspected cases are included. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the lockdown on March 23. Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told lawmakers that Britain had taken the right measures but too late. "The epidemic was doubling every three to four days before lockdown interventions were introduced. So had we introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, we would have then reduced the final death toll by at least a half," said Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London. Share this -







Australia's most popular sport to restart, but the stadium will be empty Australia’s most popular sport, Australian football, will resume play in an empty stadium on Thursday after the season was put on hold in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season will restart with a game between two of the league's most popular teams facing off in Melbourne. Fans however, will be permitted at other games held in specific states where COVID-19 has been eradicated. A crowd of 2,000 is expected to attend a game in Adelaide, on Saturday night. Share this -







Hawaii extends quarantine for out-of-state travelers to July 31 Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday extended the state's 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving from out of state through the end of July. "We continue to look for opportunities to invite guests from out of state," he said, but cautioned that some mainland states were seeing new increases in coronavirus cases. Ige announced that the self-quarantine mandate would be lifted for interisland travel beginning Tuesday. "It really is an opportunity to reunite families," he said. The state attorney general Wednesday announced that 48-year-old Patricia L. Pian of Honolulu was arrested and is accused of failing to self-quarantine when she returned from a trip to San Diego. Multiple tourists have been arrested after failing to self-quarantine, but Pian is the first returning state resident to be accused of violating the emergency proclamation. Share this -





