U.K. Prime Minister Johnson outlines measures to stop virus spreading Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Frank Augstein / AP Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the spread of coronavirus a "national challenge" as he set out his government's response plan Tuesday. "It is highly likely that we will see a growing number of U.K. cases," said Johnson at a press conference on Tuesday. There have so far been 40 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.K. but no deaths. Johnson, together with his chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, urged U.K. residents to wash their hands and said that the government is concentrating on pushing out the peak of the virus to the spring and summer, so it doesn't overwhelm a health system dealing with the usual winter illnesses. It also announced $25.5 million for COVID-19 research. The U.K.'s plan said schools could shut and up to a fifth of the country's entire workforce could be forced to stay home. "Even for the highest risk group, the great majority of the people will survive this," said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. The number of cases in the U.K. is far behind the more than 1,800 in Italy. France, Germany and Spain have all had more than 100 cases of the virus.







Japan says Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be moved to the end of the year Mask-clad commuters make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on Feb. 28, 2020. Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event. "The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament. However, she added that the governments of Japan and Tokyo were still committed to keeping to the scheduled start date of July 24. And under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games belongs to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, reiterated Tuesday that preparations were still underway for a "successful" Games in Tokyo.







Iran's death toll rises to 77, highest outside China Iran's death toll has risen to 77 as of Tuesday morning, the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of mainland China. The country's deputy health minister announced on state TV that 835 new cases had been confirmed as well as 11 dead in the past 24 hours. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Iran to 2,336 — making Iran a global coronavirus hotspot alongside Italy and South Korea. An Iranian medic treats a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus at a hospital in Tehran on March 1, 2020. Koosha Mahshid Falahi / AFP - Getty Images On Monday, Iran's state media reported that an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader has died after contracting coronavirus. Last week, two members of Iran's parliament contracted the virus as well as the deputy health minister, who was seen wiping his brow and looking feverish at a press conference a day before he announced he had tested positive. Elsewhere, health officials in Iraq confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 26, while Ukraine's deputy health minister Viktor Liashko confirmed the country's first case on Tuesday.







Hong Kong to evacuate stranded residents from China's Hubei province Hong Kong has arranged four charter flights to bring back more than 500 of its residents from the Chinese province of Hubei, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, about a month after countries around the world began evacuating their citizens. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the flights would return on Wednesday and Thursday and those coming back would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival. Healthcare workers in protective gear load a stretcher onto an ambulance outside of Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on Jan. 29, 2020. Justin Chin / Bloomberg via Getty Images file Various countries including the United States, France, Germany and South Korea began evacuating hundreds of their citizens in late January or early February. More than 3,800 Hong Kong residents in more than 30 cities in Hubei, the capital of which is Wuhan, had asked the government of the Chinese-ruled, semi-autonomous city for help, creating a logistics headache. The coronavirus has killed two of the 100 people infected in Hong Kong.







Shanghai says visitors entering from virus-hit countries must be quarantined Shanghai will require everyone entering the city from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to submit to 14 days of quarantine, an official said on Tuesday. The rule will apply to all people regardless of nationality, said Xu Wei, an official with the city government's news office, speaking to reporters at a briefing. The southeast province of Guangdong, neighboring Hong Kong, announced similar rules earlier on Tuesday. A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a street in Shanghai on Feb. 26, 2020. Aly Song / Reuters







Empty shelves amid outbreak Empty shelves in a supermarket in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, north of Paris on Monday. AFP - Getty Images







Lawyer for American held in Iran alleges coronavirus detected in his prison ward The lawyer for an American held in Iran said on Monday that his client is at "serious risk" of contracting the coronavirus after another inmate held near his cell tested positive for the illness. A detainee held in the same prison ward as Iranian-American Siamak Namazi was diagnosed with coronavirus and has been removed, Jared Genser, a U.S. lawyer working on behalf of Namazi, said in a statement. Iranian-American consultant Siamak Namazi in San Francisco in 2006. Ahmad Kiarostami / via Reuters file Before prisoners in the ward were confined to their cells on Monday, the inmates were eating meals together, gathering in the prison library, exercise facilities and television room, raising the risk of spreading the virus, Genser said. Inmates who have asked to be tested for the coronavirus have been denied, he said. Evin prison also has rudimentary medical services and lacks basic medications for flu-like symptoms, according to Genser, who often speaks to Namazi by phone. "To keep Siamak at Evin prison in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak and without access to testing or even basic medicines constitutes cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment in violation of Iran's obligations under the Convention Against Torture," Genser said. Click here to read full story.







South Korean president declares 'war' against coronavirus South Korean president Moon Jae-in has declared war against the novel coronavirus and apologized for a shortage of masks. At a cabinet meeting Tuesday Moon spoke about dangers of the growing epidemic in South Korea, where 4,812 cases have been confirmed so far and 28 people have died from the virus. "The whole country has entered a war against the infectious disease," Moon said. The president added that South Korea has been strengthening its prevention strategy and identifying confirmed cases quickly. South Korean soldiers in protective gear sanitize shacks in Guryong village in Seoul on Tuesday. Heo Ran / Reuters "I would like to sincerely apologize for the insufficient supply of masks," Moon said, adding that producers are being encouraged to expand capacity. He also asked his cabinet officials and the public to refrain from "amplifying anxiety and division" during the outbreak. "The only way to overcome the situation with COVID-19 is for everyone to stay strong," he added, referring to the name of the disease the virus causes. Moon also said investment, consumption and industrial activity have shrunk considerably due to the outbreak promised that the government will spend 30 trillion won ($25 billion) on dealing with the crisis.







600 more cases reported in South Korea, deaths now at 28 South Korea on Tuesday morning reported an additional 600 cases of the coronavirus illness and additional deaths. The new numbers reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bring the total of confirmed cases there to 4,812, and the deaths to 28. That is six additional deaths reported since Monday morning, which is the most number of deaths in a single day. Thirty-four of the confirmed cases are said to have fully recovered, according to the KCDC official numbers. As of Monday afternoon local time, the number of those reported to be fully recovered was 31. South Korea has one of the largest numbers of confirmed cases outside mainland China, where the coronavirus outbreak began. In mainland China, the deaths rose by 31 as of Tuesday morning local time, bringing the deaths there to 2,943, according to China's National Health Commission. All 31 new deaths were in Hubei Province, which is where the Chinese city of Wuhan is located. The number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose by 125 as of the end of the day Monday, the national health commission said, bringing the total number of cases on the mainland to more than 80,100.






