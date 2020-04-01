U.K. registers 563 new deaths The U.K. registered another spike in the number of new deaths on Wednesday. Health officials reported 563 new deaths from the coronavirus, 182 more than the day before, bringing the toll to 2,352. More than 4,300 new infections were recorded, with the cumulative number of cases now standing at 29,474. Share this -







Tracking coronavirus cases in hot spots across the United States As U.S. authorities and medical personnel work to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the number of total cases is growing across the country at different rates. The factors are many, from when the disease first broke out in a place to the testing capabilities and the different stay-at-home orders in each state. With thousands of cases being confirmed every day in New York, the state is the epicenter of the nation’s crisis and on a different scale from the rest of the country. NBC News will be updating the data in these charts, which show the per-day count of confirmed cases in each state, between 6 and 7 p.m. ET every day. Read the full story here. Share this -







Global Update on the coronavirus pandemic with Willem Marx APRIL 1: @WillemMarx with a Global Update on the coronavirus pandemic, including warnings from the UN and the EU, asymptomatic cases in China, the status of the Hajj and more.https://t.co/IQBCbkGbFC pic.twitter.com/mllRyHrwSl — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2020 Share this -







Global death toll jumps significantly in past 24 hours The global death toll from the coronavirus has jumped significantly in the past 24 hours. Shortly before 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the global death toll was nearing 38,000. On Wednesday at around the same time, it was more than 43,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Italy and Spain account for nearly half of the global total fatalities, recording more than 21,400 deaths combined. Share this -







Home of the U.S. Open turns from tennis court to hospital The home of the U.S. Open, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (NTC) in New York City, is preparing to turn into a 350-bed hospital, the U.S. Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 12 courts at the NTC's indoor training center will provide almost 100,000 square feet of supplemental hospital space, officials said. “It’s an incredibly small part, but it’s the least we can do,” Danny Zausner, the NTC's Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. New York City continues to be among the hardest-hit places in the United States during the coronavirus outbreak. Share this -







New York cancels spring break, orders remote learning to continue The New York education department has canceled spring break for all public school districts in the state, ordering remote learning to continue during the scheduled time off. “Districts must continue to provide remote instruction for students, meals for students, and child care for essential workers every weekday between April 1, 2020, and April 14, 2020, even if the district is scheduled to be on spring break during that time,” the education department said in a statement. In New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, public schools have been shuttered through at least April 20. Spring break was scheduled to take place between April 9 and April 17; it will now only span April 9 and April 10, covering part of Passover and Good Friday. The move was made to help keep families at home and avoid the spread of the coronavirus, United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a video posted on Tuesday night. Share this -







Sounds of our time? People around the world share recordings during coronavirus lockdowns Birds chirping in New York City, rainfall in India and clapping for health care workers in Belfast — those are just a few of the sounds collected on a website that is crowdsourcing audio of the coronavirus lockdowns from across the globe. Cities and Memories, run by U.K.-based sound artist Stuart Fowkes, is undertaking a global collaborative project to document a unique social moment and has received contributions from people staying home in more than 70 countries. "The world hasn’t sounded quite like this during our lifetimes," writes Fawkes on the site. "Whether it’s something simple like less traffic, or how you can hear more birdsong and wildlife, through to how people are coming together through song and music." The project has sparked interest online with #StayHomeSounds garnering support and organizers urging people to submit their recordings but cautioning avid listeners not to defy lockdown rules to go outside. Freshly updated with all your submissions from the weekend, here are all the resources a sound fan could need during the global lockdown - in one place: https://t.co/5nLI1o13gP — Cities and Memory (@citiesandmemory) March 30, 2020 Share this -





