U.K.'s Boris Johnson faces mounting criticism for revised lockdown plans

Many residents of the United Kingdom woke up in a state of mild confusion Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a tentative road map for loosening coronavirus restrictions.
In a special televised address Sunday, Johnson outlined a series of conditional and staggered steps beginning this week for exiting the lockdown and encouraged those in England who are unable to work from home, including factory and construction workers, to return to work.
Johnson said that starting Wednesday, the government will allow unlimited outdoor exercise and in June some shops may reopen and some age groups may be able to start to return to school. But the statement drew criticism from opposition parties and trade unionists for its apparent lack of clarity.
More than 80,000 middle school students return to schools in Beijing
More than 80,000 third-year middle school students in Beijing resumed their classes Monday as China continues to lift lockdown measures.
The city's municipal government said teachers in all middle schools had to prepare epidemic prevention materials and equipment, and arranged campus classrooms to welcome back students.
They said each classroom will now have two stewards who will be responsible for the students' daily life at the school, including temperature detection, disinfection and ventilation, and students’ security during lunch time, self-study and recess.
Yuliya Talmazan
22m ago / 12:04 PM UTC
Post-lockdown challenge far greater than 2012 Olympics, London's transport authority says
Meeting the post-lockdown demands on London's public transit far outstrips the challenges experienced during the Olympic Games the city hosted in 2012, the capital's transport authority said Monday.
Transport for London said it is faced with the need reduce pre-COVID demand on buses and the city’s subway system by over 85 percent as lockdown measures are lifted and people return to work.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his plan for exiting the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday and encouraged people who can’t work from home to go back to work, but asked them to avoid public transport "if at all possible."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reluctance to reopen factories in Michigan had hampered efforts to restart vehicle assembly elsewhere in the country because key parts suppliers are based in and around Detroit. The clamor for Whitmer to give the go-ahead increased when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was permitting manufacturing to resume there as of last Monday. California followed suit on Friday.
Rebecca Shabad and Julie Tsirkin
37m ago / 11:49 AM UTC
Sen. Lamar Alexander, self-quarantining, will chair Health Committee hearing remotely
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., decided to go into self-quarantine for two weeks at home in Tennessee after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the senator’s chief of staff, David Cleary.
"Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days," Clearly said in a statement Sunday evening.
The staff member who tested positive is recovering at home, Cleary said, and the rest of the staff has no need to self-quarantine because they were already working remotely.
Alexander will still chair the Senate health committee hearing on the response to the coronavirus Tuesday by videoconference, the statement said. Witnesses will also testify by videoconference because they are also in self-quarantine, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Andy Eckardt and Yuliya Talmazan
2h ago / 10:54 AM UTC
German football club in isolation days before league restarts
A German football club has sent its entire squad and coaching staff into a two-week quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus.
Football matches have been put on hold during the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus, which has shut down all European leagues, except in Belarus. With countries lifting lockdown restrictions, questions have been raised about the feasibility of restarting football seasons amid the pandemic.
Associated Press
2h ago / 10:46 AM UTC
Pakistan lifts lockdown amid jump in virus cases
Pakistan began lifting its coronavirus lockdown imposed in late March, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases and 24 new fatalities.
Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, were seen leaving for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday.
Prime minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families. Pakistan has warned that it will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Stella Kim
2h ago / 10:32 AM UTC
South Korea prepares for second coronavirus wave in fall as new infections spike
South Korea, one of the first countries to lift most of its coronavirus restrictions, has seen a spike in new coronavirus infections with 35 new cases reported Monday, although no new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported now for five days. New infections werepreviously in the low single figures just a week previously.
"We have already started to prepare for the possibility of the second wave coming this fall or winter," Yoon Tae Ho, an official from South Korea's Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters told NBC News. The focus, he said, would be on "densely populated metropolitan" areas.
There are fears the latest infection spike is linked to a number of bars in the capital, Seoul. The city's mayor said that anonymous testing may be offered as one of the bars linked to the recent cluster is a gay bar. Homosexuality still caries significant stigma in the East Asian nation.
Matthew Bodner
3h ago / 9:51 AM UTC
Russia's coronavirus outbreak becomes world's third largest
Russia confirmed more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as its outbreak grew to become the world’s third largest, according to official data.
The Russian government reported a record 11,656 new cases of the virus, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 221,344 — surpassing Italy and the U.K. These milestones come as the Moscow government reported a 15.5 percent increase in total city-wide deaths in April 2020 compared to April 2019.
The statistics show 11,846 deaths last month in Moscow, compared to 10,005 the previous April. However, the city has only recorded 658 coronavirus deaths. There has been speculation that Russia is conservatively counting its COVID-related deaths, recording them under other co-morbid causes.
Vivi Wu and Yuliya Talmazan
3h ago / 9:13 AM UTC
Northern Chinese city goes into lockdown after new coronavirus cases reported
A city in northern China, Shulan, went into lockdown Monday, sparking fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, just as Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, registered its first cluster of cases since lockdown was lifted in April.
Shulan's mayor said the city is in a "war-time" mode against the virus' resurgence after it reported a cluster of 13 cases in the past few days. The new cases ended a 73-day run of no cases in the province where the city is located.