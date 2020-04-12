U.K.'s Boris Johnson leaves hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left the London hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, and returned home on Sunday, Downing Street confirmed. A spokesperson said he would continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence in the county of Buckinghamshire, to the north of London. “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work," they said, adding that he wanted to thank everybody at London's St. Thomas Hospital where he was treated for the brilliant care he has received." Johnson, 55, was admitted to London’s St. Thomas' Hospital on April 5 after "persistent" COVID-19 symptoms. Read the rest here. Share this -







Treasury official: Tens of millions to receive coronavirus payments this week Tens of millions of Americans will get their coronavirus stimulus payments by this Wednesday, April 15, via direct deposit, a senior Treasury Department official told NBC News. And a website is coming by next week where you can check the status of your coronavirus payment – and update your direct deposit information if needed. The first payments started hitting bank accounts on Friday night, the official says, several days ahead of schedule. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had said Wednesday they would start going out "next week." The official says more payments are being direct deposited into people's bank accounts throughout the weekend.







Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli will give an audience-free solo performance representing a message of "love, healing and hope to Italy and the world" on Easter Sunday at the Duomo cathedral of Milan, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The #MusicForHope performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET). We've been receiving a lot of comments around #MUSICFORHOPE concert live tomorrow. We want to reassure you that you will be able to enjoy the performance for free and set now a reminder by visiting this @YouTube page: https://t.co/bAZZGFpKKFhttps://t.co/eZuJrHy91P — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) April 11, 2020







Outbreak could 'decimate' Latino wealth, which was hammered by the Great Recession Octavia Nieto worked for over 10 years as a pastry chef at a bakery in Princeton, New Jersey. Now with the business closed indefinitely, she relies on a part-time job with a cleaning company. "I'm making about $170 a week. What can I do with that? Not much. The other day I went to the store to get some essential things and it was like $30," Nieto said, adding she only has enough savings for two months. "When I think about what the future will bring us, I don't even know what that looks like," Nieto said. The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is dealing a hard-hitting blow to Latinos who barely recovered from the hammering they took in the Great Recession, raising the possibility of a setback from which many may not recover. Read the whole story here.







Banish 'self-centredness' Pope Francis says in lonely Easter Sunday address Pope Francis reads his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message in St. Peter's Basilica on Easter with no public participation due to the coronavirus outbreak. POOL / Reuters Pope Francis called for global solidarity on Easter in fighting the pandemic and its economic fallout, urging the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires in all conflicts. The pope's Easter Sunday "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message was delivered from an empty St. Peter's Basilica instead of to the usual crowd of tens of thousands in the square outside. The Mass was live-streamed for those who could not attend in person. Saying the message of this year's "Easter of solitude" should be a "contagion of hope," the pope praised doctors, nurses and others risking their lives to save others and hailed those working to keep essential services running. "This is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united in facing the pandemic," he said. "Indifference, self-centeredness, division and forgetfulness are not words we want to hear at this time. We want to ban these words forever!"







Saudi Arabia extends curfew indefinitely Saudi Arabia's King Salman extended a nationwide curfew until further notice due to the spread of the virus, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after the kingdom reported more than 300 new infections on each of the last four days. Last month Saudi Arabia imposed a nationwide curfew, and last week, it placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour lockdown to stem the spread. The country of some 30 million has recorded 4,033 infections with 52 deaths, the highest among the six Gulf Arab states. The kingdom has also halted international flights, suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage, and closed most public places. Other Gulf states have taken similar precautions.







Libyans caught between bullets, bombs and now COVID-19, Red Cross warns Hundreds of thousands of Libyans are caught in an intensifying conflict as COVID-19 threatens to spread and debilitate the country's fragile health system, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a press briefing on Sunday. The humanitarian institution fears that the virus will compound the suffering of conflict-affected families who are already struggling to meet basic needs like shelter, food, water, and medical care. Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the civil war in the country's capital of Tripoli has recently escalated forcing people to flee their homes and damaging civilian infrastructure. "The Libyan health care system was struggling before COVID-19," Willem de Jonge, ICRC's head of operations for Libya, said in the statement. "Today, some medical professionals who need to be trained on COVID-19 infection prevention protocols keep being called back to the frontlines to treat the injured." Clinics and hospitals are overwhelmed caring for war-wounded and those with chronic illnesses, so their capacity to receive COVID-19 patients is limited, he said. Libya reported its first death from the disease earlier in the month.







North Korea to implement stricter anti-epidemic measures: state media Stricter and more thorough countermeasures to ensure the safety of North Korean citizens from the fast spreading pandemic will be implemented after a meeting presided over by leader Kim Jong Un state media reported on Sunday. The Korean Central News Agency said the virus had created obstacles to work on the economy, but the North had enforced consistent and compulsory "strict top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures" to maintain a stable situation. On Saturday, in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, a joint resolution was adopted to take "more thorough state measures for protecting life and safety of its people from the great worldwide epidemic disease," KCNA said. While the country has more than 500 people in quarantine, North Korean officials have claimed the country has no confirmed coronavirus cases.






