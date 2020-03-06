U.K.'s Boris Johnson sings 'Happy Birthday' as he follows coronavirus advice

Scenes from Tehran A firefighter disinfects a market in northern Tehran, Iran on Friday. Ebrahim Noroozi / AP Share this -







Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus Tim Horton's, the Canadian coffee chain, has joined a list of coffee shops no longer allowing their customers to provide their own cups when buying drinks due to coronavirus fears. Blue Bottle coffee was also set to announce a transition to only reusable cups, but it has paused that announcement because of the coronavirus. Starbucks announced on March 4 that it would no longer allow people to bring in their "personal cups" or drink from reusable cups in their locations. A sign posted at a Starbucks store in Tacoma, Wash. Ted S. Warren / AP







Coronavirus cases in New York rise to 33 UPDATE: There are now 33 confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — 11 new positive tests since yesterday.



All new cases are connected to the original New Rochelle case.



All new cases are connected to the original New Rochelle case.



As we do more tests, the number of positive cases will rise, as we are seeing. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 6, 2020







Keeping prayers germ-free An employee from a sanitizing company distributes hand sanitizer to worshippers during Friday prayers outside al Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan. Muhammad Hamed / Reuters







Two coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania Pennsylvania has reported its first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday. One individual is an adult in Wayne County who traveled to a country where coronavirus is present, and the other individual is an adult in Delaware County who traveled to another area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present. Both individuals are recovering at home in isolation. .@GovernorTomWolf today confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania and reminded residents that the commonwealth is prepared to respond to community spread of this virus.https://t.co/qoxjh7t4EK — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) March 6, 2020







Almost 16,000 people hospitalized in Iran, Health Ministry confirms Officially the number of people who have tested positive for #COVIDー19 stands at 4747. With 124 confirmed deaths. — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) March 6, 2020







Facebook groups provide a haven for coronavirus misinformation Facebook's efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus misinformation are running into a problem: groups. Dozens of public and private Facebook groups totaling hundreds of thousands of members have become a haven for conspiracy theories, medical equipment promotion and unproven cures related to the new coronavirus, according to an analysis by NBC News. The groups present a difficult challenge for Facebook as it has moved to crack down on misinformation, scam artists and other bad actors while also promoting its groups feature, which the social network has emphasized in recent years.






