U.K.'s Boris Johnson sings 'Happy Birthday' as he follows coronavirus advice

Scenes from Tehran
Coffee chains to no longer fill personal cups due to coronavirus
Tim Horton's, the Canadian coffee chain, has joined a list of coffee shops no longer allowing their customers to provide their own cups when buying drinks due to coronavirus fears.
Blue Bottle coffee was also set to announce a transition to only reusable cups, but it has paused that announcement because of the coronavirus.
Starbucks announced on March 4 that it would no longer allow people to bring in their "personal cups" or drink from reusable cups in their locations.
Coronavirus cases in New York rise to 33
Dr. Oz explains how to protect older family members from coronavirusMarch 6, 202002:51
Keeping prayers germ-free
Two coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has reported its first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday.
One individual is an adult in Wayne County who traveled to a country where coronavirus is present, and the other individual is an adult in Delaware County who traveled to another area of the U.S. where coronavirus is present.
Both individuals are recovering at home in isolation.
Almost 16,000 people hospitalized in Iran, Health Ministry confirms
Facebook groups provide a haven for coronavirus misinformation
Facebook’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus misinformation are running into a problem: groups.
Dozens of public and private Facebook groups totaling hundreds of thousands of members have become a haven for conspiracy theories, medical equipment promotion and unproven cures related to the new coronavirus, according to an analysis by NBC News.
The groups present a difficult challenge for Facebook as it has moved to crack down on misinformation, scam artists and other bad actors while also promoting its groups feature, which the social network has emphasized in recent years.
'Stay at work,' says Trump's top economic adviser
The virus "looks relatively contained," said Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, adding that Americans should "stay at work."
"I don't want to panic on the economy and on the virus and on policy measures," he told CNBC in an interview Friday morning. "With common sense, I would say if you are healthy and on the younger side, you should go about your business and not be afraid."
"Most Americans aren't at risk," he said, noting that "folks should not run around grabbing masks."
America does not necessarily need to follow the successful policies implemented in other countries, Kudlow said, pointing out Trump's success in implementing travel bans, quarantines, and screenings.
He also doubled down on a comment that drew scrutiny earlier this week, telling CNBC Friday, "When we have these corrections in the market, I would repeat my view that long-term investors should think seriously about buying the dip."