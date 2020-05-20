U.K.'s Boris Johnson unveils Britain's roadmap out of lockdown British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at Westminster Abbey in London on May 7, 2020. Leon Neal / AFP - Getty Images In what he called “a sense of a way ahead,” Johnson said he will be establishing a new five-level alert system that will help detect local flare-ups and give a national picture of coronavirus spread. The alert level will tell the nation how tough social distancing measures need to be, he said. Over the seven-week lockdown, Johnson said, the U.K. has been in level 4, and is now in a position to move to level 3. But he cautioned: “This is not the time to simply end the lockdown this week; instead, we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Coronavirus fatalities in the U.S. top 80,000 More than 80,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the coronavirus, according to an NBC News tally on Sunday. The latest numbers reveal there are now 1,323,051 million confirmed cases and 80,033 fatalities. The numbers come as many states have begun to reopen, including some that have been hard hit by the virus, like New Jersey, which has a reported 138,532 cases. Among the states hardest hit by coronavirus deaths are New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Michigan, Connecticut and California.







GOP Sen. Alexander says increased testing is the 'only solution' for economic recovery Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2020. Anna Moneymaker / Pool via Reuters WASHINGTON — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Sunday that Congress can't allocate enough aid to offset the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy, a reality that underscores the need for the country to rapidly scale up testing to give workers the piece of mind they need to return to work and jumpstart the economy. "The only solution is test, trace, isolate, treatments and vaccines," Alexander said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We have to reopen the economy, we have to do it carefully, we have to let people go back to work and earn a living. And I don't see us being able to appropriate much more money to help provide a counter to that." Read the full story here.







'It is scary to go to work': Top White House official reacts to staffers with coronavirus White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett arrives for a meeting in the State Dining Room on May 8, 2020. Evan Vucci / AP White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday it's "scary" to go to work in the West Wing after two Trump administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. Hassett, who formerly served as President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, told CBS's "Face the Nation" he practices "aggressive social distancing" and will "wear a mask when I feel it's necessary." "It is scary to go to work," he said. "I was not part of the White House in March. I think that I'd be a lot safer if I was sitting at home instead of going to the West Wing. But, you know, it's a time when people have to step up and serve their country." Read the full story here.







Healthcare workers cheer for patient who spent 64 days in hospital fighting COVID-19 A heartwarming video posted on social media shows healthcare workers cheering for a patient who was discharged after spending 64 days in the hospital fighting coronavirus. Gregg Garfield was the first patient admitted to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California on March 5 for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. He first contracted the virus after an annual ski trip in February and was on a ventilator for 31 days, according to a GoFundMe started by his sister. In the video posted on Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center's Facebook page, healthcare workers line the hospital's atrium clapping and cheering as Garfield is wheeled out. As Garfield stands up and walks out with the help of his sister and girlfriend, the hospital employees roar in excitement.







Spain to relax restrictions on Monday, reports lowest daily death rate since March Eusebio Soria poses for a photo behind a glass door at the entrance of his home as he recovers from COVID-19 in Cabrejas del Pinar on April 28. Felipe Dana / AP Roughly half of Spain's 47 million inhabitants will be able to enjoy their first drink or meal at an outdoor terrace on Monday, although residents of Madrid and Barcelona have to wait. The two major cities have been hardest hit by the virus outbreak. Other areas, however, will be allowed to further loosen restrictions that have been in place for nearly two months. Officials are under pressure to revive a flagging economy amid rocketing unemployment. Bar and restaurant owners in cities like Seville and Bilbao will be able to open 50 percent of their outdoor seating for customers, while residents there will be allowed meet in groups of up to 10 people, and go to church, theaters and museums in limited numbers. Small shops will be able to open without the requirement for an appointment. Spain's health minister reported 143 new deaths from the virus on Sunday, the lowest daily increase since March 19. The total death toll for Spain is 26,621 and it has reported 224,390 cases — the highest in Europe.







Pope calls for EU solidarity to deal with virus Pope Francis celebrating a private morning mass at the Santa Marta chapel in The Vatican on March 31, 2020. Vatican Media / AFP - Getty Images Pope Francis is calling on leaders of European Union countries to work together to deal with the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. The pope noted in his Sunday blessing that 75 years have passed since Europe began the challenging process of reconciliation after World War II. He said the process spurred both European integration and "the long period of stability and peace which we benefit from today." He prayed that the same spirit that inspired European integration efforts "not fail to inspire all those who have responsibility in the European Union" to deal with the coronavirus emergency in a "spirit of harmony and collaboration." Throughout his papacy, the pope has urged European countries to resist nationalism and instead pull together on issues like migration.






