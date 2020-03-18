U.K. schools to close until further notice from Friday, PM Johnson says

Exams will "not take place as planned in May and June," Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday after his government announced that schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for most pupils.

However, Johnson urged schools to work with parents who were key workers like police officers healthcare staff,so their children could be provided for.

He said meals and vouchers would be provided for pupils who currently receive free school lunches, but said "exams will not take place as planned in May and June".

A further 32 people in England have died after testing positive for Covid-19, Britain's National Health Service said Wednesday, while a further death was reported in Scotland, taking the UK total to 104.