U.K. sees a spike in coronavirus deaths

The volume of 911 calls in New York City continues to hit new records, with 6,527 medical calls Monday, according to the New York Fire Department.
Calls to the FDNY’s Emergency Medical System have been at record levels for nearly a week, 50 percent or more higher than the normal load each day.
At some points in recent days, the FDNY has had to put “hundreds” of ambulance requests on hold, meaning that lower priority sick calls — calls that are not about heart attacks or trouble breathing — have to wait for ambulances. The FDNY continues to urge New Yorkers to call 911 only in the case of true emergency.
FEMA is sending more than 100 ambulances to help the FDNY EMS respond to medical calls.
Jane C. Timm
16m ago / 3:26 PM UTC
Fact check: Is the U.S. really testing more people than other countries?
President Trump has repeatedly insisted that the U.S. is doing more testing than anywhere else. But this claim needs more context.
"We have done more tests, by far, than any country in the world, by far," Trump said during a news conference Monday, in response to a question about the U.S. lagging behind in testing residents "per capita."
It is true that the U.S. has run more tests than any other country. But Trump does not acknowledge that the U.S. is not testing the same share of its population as other countries, a key measure. The White House said Monday that about 894,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered. In a country of 327 million people, that’s about 1 in 366 people who are getting tested.
South Korea, for instance, has done 410,564 tests as of Monday. But South Korea has a population of 51 million people, which means they’re testing a much larger share of the population — one in every 124 people.
Trump argued Monday that the U.S. is a large country and there are areas that wouldn't need ramped-up testing. But even in the hardest hit areas — like New York City — many cannot get tested.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that she kept her distance from all of her congressional colleagues last week and doesn’t need a test for coronavirus despite being in close quarters with a member who is presumed to be infected.
Ben Kesslen
3h ago / 1:07 PM UTC
New Jersey parents hosted a party, got charged with child endangerment
A New Jersey couple is facing multiple child endangerment charges after throwing an event with dozens of people in violation of a state emergency order against gatherings, authorities said.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, of Lakewood, a town of about 100,000 near the Jersey Shore, threw a party Sunday. Police were called to the family's home and ordered 40 to 50 people gathered in the front yard to disperse.
The incident comes after repeated pleas by Gov. Phil Murphy for residents to abide by the order against gatherings.