U.S. ambassador to Albania warns Americans last flight leaves tomorrow America’s ambassador to Albania warned U.S. citizens in the country on Tuesday that the last chartered flight out of the capital, Tirana, would leave the next day on April 1. “If you wish to be on that flight, if you are not prepared to remain in Albania for the indefinite future, please contact us immediately so we can help you,” Ambassador Yuri Kim said in a video message posted on the embassy’s official Twitter account. Kim said there were no more commercial flights departing Tirana. It was not immediately clear who had chartered the flight or its exact destination. Share this -







Photo: Italy honors its dead with minute of silence Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi observes a minute of silence Tuesday as part of a nationwide gesture to honor the victims of the coronavirus and their families. Remo Casilli / Reuters Share this -







New Jersey parents hosted a party, got charged with child endangerment A New Jersey couple is facing multiple child endangerment charges after throwing an event with dozens of people in violation of a state emergency order against gatherings, authorities said. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, of Lakewood, a town of about 100,000 near the Jersey Shore, threw a party Sunday. Police were called to the family's home and ordered 40 to 50 people gathered in the front yard to disperse. The incident comes after repeated pleas by Gov. Phil Murphy for residents to abide by the order against gatherings. Read the full story here. Share this -







Distillery makes hand sanitizer for London police officers on the front lines #WATCH | We visited @Portobello_Gin this week to get the low down on how they've switched to producing hand sanitiser during COVID-19.



Hand sanitiser is a crucial item for our officers and staff, especially those on the frontline who are patrolling the streets of London. pic.twitter.com/aduDioxqKc — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 31, 2020 Share this -







African health care systems could collapse under added weight of pandemic, ICRC warns Health care systems across Africa could collapse under the added weight of the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Committee of the Red Cross has warned. So far, Africa has been the continent least affected by the contagious virus. However, if measures to contain the virus are not taken immediately it could be devastating for the continent’s people, Patrick Youssef, the ICRC’s incoming regional director for Africa, has warned. Many African countries have closed their borders and introduced curfews and confinement rules, but some conflicts are continuing unabated, already straining nations’ health care systems with some even destroyed, the group added. Share this -







Mayor Bill De Blasio on TODAY: Worst is yet to come in NYC New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the worst is yet to come in his city and it could potentially continue into May. “We have to look at this pattern and conclude that the worst is certainly in the next few weeks, minimum. I could see it going into May," De Blasio said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the "TODAY" show. De Blasio said that he has a very blunt projection for what will happen as the crisis worsens. "We have about 20,000 hospital beds in all of New York City — that's where we were, say, the beginning of this month, normal times. We project the potential that all of those beds, all 20,000, will have to be turned into intensive care beds to focus on COVID-19 patients who are really really sick," he said. Mayor Bill de Blasio: Worst coronavirus weeks in NYC could last into May March 31, 2020 05:14 Share this -





