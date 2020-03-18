U.S. and Canada agree to close border to 'nonessential traffic,' Trump says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States is temporarily closing its northern border with Canada to all “non-essential traffic" due to the spread of the coronavirus.
In the announcement on Twitter, Trump indicated that it was agreed upon by Canada, as well.
Trump indicated in his announcement that it will not affect trade between the two countries but did not offer any additional details.
Hospitals facing surge are preparing for life-or-death decisions
Amid growing fears that the United States could face a shortage of ventilators for coronavirus patients, state officials and hospitals are quietly preparing to make excruciating decisions about how they would ration lifesaving care.
The plans may not be necessary, as officials are scrambling to secure more ventilators, which can make the difference between life and death for coronavirus patients in critical condition who are struggling to breathe. Social distancing and other mitigation efforts to slow the virus' spread could prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. But hospitals are already huddling with state health officials to hammer out their policies to determine which coronavirus patients would get ventilators if they run short — essentially deciding whose lives to save first.
Medical staff wear protective suits in Moscow airport
Daniel Arkin
55m ago / 1:46 PM UTC
NYC mayor calls for military help
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for military assistance Wednesday morning as the city grapples with the coronavirus crisis.
"The military has extraordinary medical capacity," de Blasio said on the "TODAY" show. "It's needed in places like New York right now."
He also said that any decision to impose a "shelter-in-place" order on the city could only be made in agreement with the state. But he added that the idea should be "considered seriously starting today."
Dow sinks by 1,300 points at opening bell, despite trillion-dollar economic stimulus plans
Wall Street remained in the red on Wednesday, continuing a grim week that has seen all three major indices sink despite a series of drastic economic measures intended to address the growing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of around 1,300 points, or 6 percent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down by around 5 percent each.
The losses come after the White House announced on Tuesday that it is seeking a $1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that would help small businesses and certain industry sectors and put cash directly in the hands of Americans.
While that temporarily boosted market morale, it has so far not been enough to stop a massive market sell-off.