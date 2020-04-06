U.S. coronavirus deaths now over 10,000

The death toll in America's ongoing struggle against the coronavirus pandemic surged past 10,700 on Monday night, according to an NBC tally. There have been at least 10,742 fatalities from COVID-19 and more than 363,434 positive tests of coronavirus in the 50 states, District of Columbia and U.S. territories. Share this -







New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: Easter Bunny and tooth ferry still working Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during her post-Cabinet media update at Parliament on April 6, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Mark Mitchell / Pool via Getty Images New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday declared the Easter Bunny and tooth ferry "essential workers" — while gently warning Kiwi kids that Peter Cottontail might miss his annual visit. "You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern told reporters, updating her nation's struggle against COVID-19. The prime minster smiled as she asked children to be understanding if the egg-carrying rabbit can't get to everyone by Easter Sunday: "And so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."







Fact check: Did the Obama administration ignore swine flu? "Take a look at the swine flu. It was a disaster, 17,000 people died, the other administration…it's like they didn't even know it was here," President Donald Trump claimed during a Monday press briefing. Swine flu killed an estimated 12,469 people in the U.S. during the Obama administration. The first case was detected on April 15, 2009. Within two weeks, according to archived CDC records, the federal government had declared a public health emergency, begun work on a vaccine, started releasing PPE from the federal stockpile and purchasing antivirals, and had rolled out a test.







Fact check: Were the early coronavirus tests 'obsolete'? "We're the federal government, we're not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing," President Trump said at Monday's coronavirus task force briefing. "Initially speaking, the tests were old, obsolete and not really prepared. We have a brand-new testing system that we developed very quickly, and that's you're result and you should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question." We've fact checked this before, and Trump's claims are false. There was no test for the novel coronavirus before it existed. The Trump administration chose to develop their own test — as the U.S. has done with previous infectious diseases, such as Ebola — and initially ran testing through just a handful of government labs. The U.S. only started allowing private labs to do testing after February 29.







Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor, says election should proceed Tuesday A man leaves the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building after not being able to cast his ballot at the already closed drop-off site in Milwaukee on April 6, 2020. Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images WASHINGTON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday overturned an executive order from the state's governor canceling Tuesday's election, meaning the controversial contest is back on — at least for now. The court's action, just hours after the governor called off the election and not long before polls are to open Tuesday morning, is the latest twist in the only major election scheduled for this month after every other state postponed theirs in response to the coronavirus crisis. Read the full story here.







Trump insisted on surprise Sunday briefing to counter 'dour' message of his own experts President Donald Trump during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 5, 2020. Joshua Roberts / Reuters WASHINGTON — Sunday was supposed to be a quiet day at the White House, with no briefing scheduled and a decision from senior aides to call a "lid" before noon, indicating there was no expectation of seeing President Trump for the rest of the day. But President Trump was not satisfied with that plan, according to a source close to the task force, and didn't want the "dour" messages from the surgeon general and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be the only public-facing moments of the day. He felt it was important to have a presser to stress "glimmers of hope," according to this person. Read the full story here.







South Carolina ends holdout and issues stay-at-home order A car turns in at a location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Prisma Richland Hospital, in Columbia, S.C. on April 3, 2020. Meg Kinnard / AP Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered South Carolina's 5 million residents to stay home, making his state the last one east of the Mississippi River to issue such a coronavirus-related mandate. McMaster had fought demands to issue a stay-at-home order, questioning the constitutionality of such sweeping, executive action. "The evidence and the facts ... the rising infection rate" prompted Monday's action, McMaster said. "I'm confident that what we're doing today is legal, constitutional and is similarly protecting the people without destroying families." Anyone out and not performing essential duties is subject to a misdemeanor criminal charge, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, according to the governor. The South Carolina health department on Monday said there have been 2,232 positive tests for coronavirus and 48 deaths in the Palmetto State.






