David K. Li
U.S. coronavirus deaths now over 10,000
The death toll in America's ongoing struggle against the coronavirus pandemic surged past 10,700 on Monday night, according to an NBC tally.
There have been at least 10,742 fatalities from COVID-19 and more than 363,434 positive tests of coronavirus in the 50 states, District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: Easter Bunny and tooth ferry still working
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday declared the Easter Bunny and tooth ferry "essential workers" — while gently warning Kiwi kids that Peter Cottontail might miss his annual visit.
"You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern told reporters, updating her nation's struggle against COVID-19.
The prime minster smiled as she asked children to be understanding if the egg-carrying rabbit can't get to everyone by Easter Sunday: "And so I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it is a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."
Jane C. Timm
Fact check: Did the Obama administration ignore swine flu?
“Take a look at the swine flu. It was a disaster, 17,000 people died, the other administration…it’s like they didn’t even know it was here,” President Donald Trump claimed during a Monday press briefing.
Swine flu killed an estimated 12,469 people in the U.S. during the Obama administration. The first case was detected on April 15, 2009. Within two weeks, according to archived CDC records, the federal government had declared a public health emergency, begun work on a vaccine, started releasing PPE from the federal stockpile and purchasing antivirals, and had rolled out a test.
Drone video shows deserted streets in Barcelona amid COVID-19 pandemicApril 6, 202001:13
Jane C. Timm
Fact check: Were the early coronavirus tests 'obsolete'?
“We’re the federal government, we’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing,” President Trump said at Monday's coronavirus task force briefing. “Initially speaking, the tests were old, obsolete and not really prepared. We have a brand-new testing system that we developed very quickly, and that’s you’re result and you should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question.”
We've fact checked this before, and Trump's claims are false.
There was no test for the novel coronavirus before it existed. The Trump administration chose to develop their own test — as the U.S. has done with previous infectious diseases, such as Ebola — and initially ran testing through just a handful of government labs. The U.S. only started allowing private labs to do testing after February 29.
Alex Seitz-Wald
Wisconsin Supreme Court overrules governor, says election should proceed Tuesday
WASHINGTON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday overturned an executive order from the state's governor canceling Tuesday's election, meaning the controversial contest is back on — at least for now.
The court's action, just hours after the governor called off the election and not long before polls are to open Tuesday morning, is the latest twist in the only major election scheduled for this month after every other state postponed theirs in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Monica Alba, Kristen Welker and Carol E. Lee
Trump insisted on surprise Sunday briefing to counter 'dour' message of his own experts
WASHINGTON — Sunday was supposed to be a quiet day at the White House, with no briefing scheduled and a decision from senior aides to call a “lid” before noon, indicating there was no expectation of seeing President Trump for the rest of the day.
But President Trump was not satisfied with that plan, according to a source close to the task force, and didn’t want the “dour” messages from the surgeon general and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be the only public-facing moments of the day. He felt it was important to have a presser to stress “glimmers of hope,” according to this person.
David K. Li
South Carolina ends holdout and issues stay-at-home order
Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday ordered South Carolina's 5 million residents to stay home, making his state the last one east of the Mississippi River to issue such a coronavirus-related mandate.
McMaster had fought demands to issue a stay-at-home order, questioning the constitutionality of such sweeping, executive action.
"The evidence and the facts ... the rising infection rate" prompted Monday's action, McMaster said. "I'm confident that what we're doing today is legal, constitutional and is similarly protecting the people without destroying families."
Anyone out and not performing essential duties is subject to a misdemeanor criminal charge, punishable by up to 30 days in jail, according to the governor.
The South Carolina health department on Monday said there have been 2,232 positive tests for coronavirus and 48 deaths in the Palmetto State.
Janelle Griffith
Louisiana pastor cited for defying coronavirus order hosts hundreds on Palm Sunday
A Louisiana pastor accused of violating government orders to limit crowds during the coronavirus pandemic hosted hundreds of churchgoers on Palm Sunday, according to police.
Pastor Tony Spell welcomed worshipers at Life Tabernacle Church in Central, near Baton Rouge.
Spell has already been hit with six misdemeanors for the six services he has held since March 16 when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an order against gatherings of more than 50 people.
Doha Madani
Indiana extends stay at home order for additional 2 weeks
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new executive order extending the state's stay-at-home measures for another 14 days.
Holcomb's initial order on March 24 was set to expire Monday evening, but the governor asked residents to continue isolating at home and following social distancing guidelines as the pandemic continues.
"Hoosiers have done a great job adapting to the new rules put in place during this public health emergency, but I believe the next two weeks to month could be the most critical for all of us," Holcomb said.
Today I issued a new two-week Stay At Home order designed to limit interactions among Hoosiers to increase containment of #COVID19. As of today, 4,944 people have tested positive and 139 people have died from the disease. There are now positive tests in 89 of 92 counties.— Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) April 6, 2020