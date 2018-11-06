U.S. Customs and Border Protection cancels crowd control exercise in El Paso

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has canceled a crowd control exercise it announced just hours before Election Day.

A spokesman for the agency said there would be no exercises held in the El Paso sector — the area that Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, represents.

Prior to the cancellation, O'Rourke had raised questions about the Monday night announcement.

"No walls, no CBP exercises [are] going to keep us from honoring our laws, our commitments," O'Rourke said before his final campaign rally, according to Texas Monthly. "Why this is happening now, why the president is stirring these issues up at this moment with 24 hours before we decide this election, I’ll leave that to you to conclude."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas called the now-canceled plan for a crowd control exercise, which would have taken place a half-mile from a polling place, "blatant voter intimidation."

"I was at that very intersection last Thursday ... There are no crowds. There's no need for crowd control practice and certainly not on election day," Terri Burke, executive director of the ACLU of Texas, said.

Homeland Security Press Secretary Tyler Q. Houlton pushed back on the accusation.

“The suggestion that ongoing exercises at ports of entry in anticipation of a potential mass arrival of migrants are tied to voting by any group is flat-out wrong. DHS has worked tirelessly to ensure the security of our election systems and will always secure our borders regardless of what day it might be,” Houlton said.

