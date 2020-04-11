U.S. deaths pass 20,000 mark, with over a half million cases The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States passed the 20,000 mark on Saturday, with over a half million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As of late afternoon ET, the disease had killed 20,029 people in the country, according to NBC News' tally. More than half of the deaths were concentrated in three states: New York, with 8,627; New Jersey had 2,183; and Michigan, with 1,392.. Earlier on Saturday, the death toll in the U.S. became the highest in the world, surpassing that of Italy. Share this -







Hospital workers find tires slashed after overnight shifts In this image from video provided by News12 Hudson Valley, one of 22 vehicles with a flat tire is seen in the parking lot outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, N.Y., on, April 11, 2020. News12 Hudson Valley / via AP While many people around the country are applauding health care workers during the pandemic, some employees of a hospital in Westchester County, New York didn't feel the love Friday morning. Staff at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt completed an overnight shift Friday morning to find their car tires had been slashed, authorities said. A 29-year-old man has since been arrested for cutting the tires of 22 vehicles in the hospital's parking lot. Read the full story here.







Every U.S. state is now under disaster declaration The entire country is now under a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic. Wyoming on Saturday became the final state to receive such a declaration, which comes 22 days after the first one was approved, for New York, on March 20. In addition to the 50 states, disaster declarations are also in place for Washington, D.C., as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only one U.S. territory isn't under a major disaster declaration — American Samoa.







Bus and train riders in New Jersey will have to wear face coverings Gov. Murphy orders all New Jersey transit riders and employees to wear masks April 11, 2020 03:16 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is signing an executive order that requires all riders on NJ Transit buses and trains and on private bus lines to wear a mask or face covering. The order also says transit operators must provide their workers with masks and gloves. "For many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," the governor said at a press conference on Saturday. In addition, Murphy said he was reducing the capacity on all buses, trains and rails by 50 percent. The governor previously said that all residents must wear a face covering when inside a grocery store or supermarket. On Saturday, he extended that to include restaurants and bars when residents go inside to pick up takeout orders. The new orders go into effect Monday at 8 p.m.







Promising research on vaccine and treatments for coronavirus APRIL 11: @RichardEngel here, with the #coronavirus headlines I'm watching - and a personal note about a new @MSNBC special this Sunday, where I look at what the virus is doing to us and our economy, and what it is revealing about political systems and human nature itself. pic.twitter.com/bZu5zaL0zv — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 11, 2020







New York governor says will bring together 'best minds' to assess how to safely reopen state Gov. Cuomo is getting 'best minds' together to assess how to reopen New York April 11, 2020 02:49 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 8,627 people have died of coronavirus in New York, with the latest daily toll at 783. The "number of deaths is stabilizing at a horrific rate," Cuomo said during a press briefing. New York saw it's highest one-day death toll of 799 on Wednesday. At the same time, the number of new hospitalizations and intubations have been decreasing overall this week, suggesting that "we have hit the apex," the governor said. He added that he will bring together the "best minds" to assess how to reopen the state without bringing on a second wave of infections.







U.S. now leads world in coronavirus deaths, surpasses Italy Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center employees transport a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, N.Y. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images The United States now leads the world in the number of deaths from the coronavirus, having surpassed Italy on Saturday in this grim tally. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed 18,860 people in the United States, compared to 18,849 in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among states, New York continues to have the greatest number of coronavirus deaths, 8,627 as of Saturday. It is followed by New Jersey and Michigan. Worldwide, the pandemic has killed nearly 105,000 people as of Saturday.







Photo: Sign of the times in London A cyclist passes a billboard for artist Mark Titchner, in the Shoreditch district of London, on Saturday. Henry Nicholls / Reuters






