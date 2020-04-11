U.S. deaths pass 20,000 mark, with over a half million cases

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is signing an executive order that requires all riders on NJ Transit buses and trains and on private bus lines to wear a mask or face covering.
The order also says transit operators must provide their workers with masks and gloves.
"For many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," the governor said at a press conference on Saturday.
In addition, Murphy said he was reducing the capacity on all buses, trains and rails by 50 percent.
The governor previously said that all residents must wear a face covering when inside a grocery store or supermarket. On Saturday, he extended that to include restaurants and bars when residents go inside to pick up takeout orders.
The new orders go into effect Monday at 8 p.m.
Richard Engel
4h ago / 6:30 PM UTC
Promising research on vaccine and treatments for coronavirus
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not run for president in 2020.
“I’m not running for president. I'm not running fro vice president. I'm not running anywhere," Cuomo said at a coronavirus news conference on Saturday. "I'm not going to Washington, I'm staying right here.
Cuomo said that is was "flattering" that some Democrats wanted to see him replace former Vice President Joe Biden as the nominee, but also called it "irrelevant" in a time of crisis.
"There is no politics here. I have no political agenda, period," Cuomo said.
Maia Davis
5h ago / 5:24 PM UTC
U.S. now leads world in coronavirus deaths, surpasses Italy
The United States now leads the world in the number of deaths from the coronavirus, having surpassed Italy on Saturday in this grim tally.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has killed 18,860 people in the United States, compared to 18,849 in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Among states, New York continues to have the greatest number of coronavirus deaths, 8,627 as of Saturday. It is followed by New Jersey and Michigan.
Worldwide, the pandemic has killed nearly 105,000 people as of Saturday.
5h ago / 5:23 PM UTC
Photo: Sign of the times in London
Lauren Egan
6h ago / 4:08 PM UTC
Trump authorizes 'robust assistance package' to help Italy
President Donald Trump authorized a "robust assistance package" to help Italy, a country hit particularly hard by the coronavirus, fight the outbreak, according to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday.
"This will include support for international organizations and NGOs, including faith-based organizations, many of which are already providing essential relief to Italian communities," Pompeo said.
Pompeo also said that the roughly 30,000 U.S. military personnel and families living in Italy would "assist with a variety of functions, including providing telemedicine services, facilitating the transport and assembly of field hospitals and equipment, treating non-COVID-19 patients, and supporting transport of supplies, fuel, and food."