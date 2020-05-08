U.S. families face increased food shortages, some meat facilities reopening

New coronavirus cases in South Korea linked to nightclub goers South Korean health authorities are investigating a small but growing coronavirus outbreak centered in a handful of Seoul nightclubs, seeking to keep infections in check as the country moves to less restrictive social distancing measures. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday at least 15 people have confirmed cases of the virus, the first time in days that cases numbered above 10. South Korea has reported only a handful of cases in recent days, the majority of them in people arriving from overseas. "We think it is necessary to strengthen management for such facilities and we urge you to refrain from visiting such facilities as much as possible," said KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong, referring to crowding and ventilation issues. Share this -







Seattle to close 20 miles of streets permanently Seattle is getting at least 20 linear miles of new open space after Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced Thursday that streets closed to allow people to get some exercise amid stay-at-home orders will be permanently shut down. "People have more ways to get out safely and get out and walk and bike," she said at a news conference. The blocks are part of of the city's Stay Healthy Streets program, announced April 17. The closed streets are intended for pedestrians, bicyclists and people engaging in exercise while practicing social distancing. Read the full story here.






