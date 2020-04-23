U.S. military declares public health emergency at African base JOHANNESBURG — The U.S. military has declared a public health emergency at its only permanent base in Africa as coronavirus cases in host country Djibouti climb near 1,000. A statement calls the declaration a precautionary measure and says it affects all personnel, including contractors, at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield. The emergency means any facility can be repurposed for the virus response and health workers can be supplemented with volunteers. More than 4,000 U.S. personnel are based in the Horn of Africa nation. Share this -







California suspends plastic bag law California Gov. Gavin Newsom has temporarily suspended parts of a state law that bans single-use carryout bags at places like grocery stores, citing the coronavirus epidemic. The law says that retailers can give out thicker, reusable plastic bags or recycled paper bags with a 10-cent fee. Proponents said the law would reduce plastic pollution. But Newsom wrote in the executive order signed Thursday that handling reusable bags from customers' homes could place workers at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus. The order suspends parts of the law for 60 days and allows retailers to give out reusable bags for free or to give out single-use bags. It doesn't affect cities that have their own plastic-bag bans in effect before 2015. Some grocery stores have already required that people who bring reusable bags fill them themselves, and some have banned reusable bags, according to the California Grocers Association's website about the virus and stores' responses. Maine in March delayed implementation of that state's plastic-bag ban until January of 2021 in a package of measures designed to respond to the coronavirus epidemic. New Hampshire's governor in a March 21 order required grocers to provide single-use paper or plastic bags, citing the potential risk of transmission from reusable bags brought from home.







'Parks and Recreation' returns for fundraiser special Five years after leaving television, the characters of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" are getting the band back together for a one-time isolation event, "A Parks and Recreation Special," the network announced Thursday. The April 30th show will feature original castmembers Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta and unnamed guest stars. The event to raise funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund was "all shot from our homes," Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope said in a promotional video. Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for "A Parks and Recreation Special". Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020







'It's irresponsible and it's dangerous': Fact checking Trump's disinfectant 'injections' idea President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested exploring disinfectants as a possible treatment for COVID-19 infections — an extremely dangerous proposition that could kill people, medical experts warn. "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said during his daily press briefing at the White House. Disinfectants like bleach are poisonous and dangerous when mishandled, doctors say. "This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it's dangerous," said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist, global health policy expert and an NBC News and MSNBC contributor. "It's a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves." Read the facts here.







Rolling Stones release a song that 'resonates' during coronavirus fight The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times. The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven "Living in a Ghost Town " on Thursday. "I'm a ghost/Living in a ghost town/You can look for me/But I can't be found," sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards. Jagger explained that the song was one they were working on long before the global lockdown and the band decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it "would resonate through the times that we're living in right now." Richards added: "Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now." The lyrics do certainly sound timely: "I'm going nowhere/Shut up all alone/So much time to lose/Just staring at my phone."






