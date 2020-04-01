U.S. Navy: 93 sailors positive for COVID-19 on aircraft carrier; 2,700 will disembark ship Ninety-three sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 on the USS Teddy Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, senior Navy officials announced Wednesday. Eighty-six of the 93 sailors have symptoms. The ship’s leadership is testing all of the more than 4,000 sailors on board. So far they have tested 24 percent of the crew (over 1,200 people) and received just under half the results, the vast majority of them negative. No sailors have required hospitalization. More than 1,000 sailors have departed the ship and are in isolation in Guam. The Navy expects to have 2,700 off the ship in the next few days likely by Friday, most going to hotels in Guam. Officials said they need to keep some sailors on the aircraft carrier to maintain it, especially the nuclear reactor and the weapons systems. The USS Teddy Roosevelt remains the only navy ship at sea with a coronavirus outbreak. Share this -







Warren calls on UberEats, Instacart and others to reclassify workers as employees Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Wednesday called on the CEOs of major online food delivery services to reclassify its workers as employees rather than independent contractors to expand access to benefits amid the coronavirus outbreak. Warren sent letters DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Instacart stating that by "continuing to misclassify these workers as independent contractors, the food delivery companies exclude their workers from critical labor rights and protections." "Delivery workers are experiencing serious health and economic vulnerabilities as a result of their jobs, and your company is failing to provide appropriate and necessary protections," Warren wrote. "I urge you to reclassify your delivery workers as employees, rather than independent contractors, and ensure they are provided a full suite of employee protections and benefits." Warren said each company should guarantee at least 14 days of paid leave time, provide protective equipment at no cost to all delivery workers, pay delivery workers a guaranteed minimum wage including additional hazard pay for working during the outbreak and share driver wage data with states so workers can access unemployment benefits.







Dow closes with decline of 950 points as coronavirus continues to shake markets The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by around 950 points on Wednesday, as markets continued to reel from President Donald Trump's stark warning that the U.S. could be facing "hell." All three major averages saw sell-offs on the first trading day of the second quarter, with the S&P and Nasdaq lower by around 4.4 percent. Wednesday's performance comes on the heels of one of the worst quarters in stock market history. Attention now turns to Thursday's jobless claims, which last week showed a staggering 3.28 million Americans had filed for unemployment. Read the full story here.







13 deaths at Massachusetts veterans home under investigation The Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Mass., in 2018. Patrick Johnson / The Republican via AP file Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday he hired an attorney to investigate the deaths of 13 residents at a veterans home hit by coronavirus. "The investigation will focus both on the events inside the facility that led to the tragic deaths of veterans in the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, and on management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response in the Holyoke Soldiers' Home," Baker said in a statement. Six of the residents who died at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus, according to state health officials. Test results for five other residents who have died at the soldiers' home in Holyoke, about 90 miles west of Boston, are pending, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said Tuesday. Morse said every employee and resident of the facility will be tested for the virus. The superintendent of the facility has been placed on administrative leave, Morse said.







N.J. may need refrigerated trucks due to rising death toll The governor of New Jersey said Wednesday they may need refrigerated trucks to store bodies after 91 people died in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, the biggest one-day jump since the crisis began. "The fact that we're having this conversation folks, this is real," Gov. Phil Murphy said. As of Wednesday, the death toll in the Garden State was 355 with a total of 22,255 cases reported. Murphy said they were worried about running out of morgue space if this death toll continues to rise at this rate. FEMA announced on Tuesday is was sending refrigerated truck to neighboring New York State.







Nursing homes overwhelmed by coronavirus Nursing homes are struggling with a lack of personal protective equipment as they care for vulnerable residents. Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; AP; Reuters At five nursing homes in the New York area run by ArchCare, staff are running out of protective gear, stretching single-use masks for days and wearing rain ponchos and beautician gowns. More than 200 of ArchCare's 1,700 nursing home residents are infected with the coronavirus, and more than 20 have died, said Scott LaRue, president and CEO of the company. At least 10 staff members are also infected, with one in the hospital on a ventilator. The risks are so serious that LaRue is advising family members to pull residents out if feasible. "If you have the ability to take your loved one home, and that's possible, I would encourage you to do so," he said. "There will be better isolation and better limited contact in a home than there would be in a nursing home." Read the full story here.







Central Park tent hospital admits first COVID-19 patient A field hospital built in Central Park for people with coronavirus admitted its first COVID-19 patient on Wednesday as the death tolls in New York City continue to climb. The 14-tent, 68-bed hospital in Central Park, near Mount Sinai Hospital, is staffed by 60 to 70 medical professionals from Samaritan's Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian humanitarian organization. It will include a makeshift intensive care unit with 10 beds, each with its own ventilator, and is one of at least three temporary medical facilities planned for New York City landmarks amid the pandemic. Samaritan's Purse was praised for building an overflow hospital for Mount Sinai's overcrowded Manhattan facilities in just a few days, but has drawn concerns because it is run by an antigay evangelist, Franklin Graham, son of the Rev. Billy Graham. 47,439 people in New York City has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday and the state has reported 1,941 deaths. A temporary hospital in Central Park's East Meadow on March 31, 2020 in New York. Noam Galai / Getty Images







'Wicked' and 'Minions' movies delayed "Wicked" fans are going to have to wait even longer to see Stephen Daldry's film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. Universal Pictures on Wednesday announced that another handful of theatrical release dates are shifting due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has bumped "Wicked" off the calendar entirely for the moment. The studio said that "Minions: The Rise of Gru," which was unable to be finished for its planned summer 2020 release because of the outbreak, is being pushed back a year to July 2021. "Sing 2" will now come out on "Wicked's" original date of December 22, 2021. Universal says that "Wicked" will be restored to the release calendar at a later time. NBC News and Universal Studios are both owned by NBCUniversal.







Justin Bieber postpones all 2020 'Changes' tour dates Singer Justin Bieber today announced he is postponing all 2020 tour dates for his "Changes" tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me," Bieber wrote on Twitter. "The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can." Bieber asked fans in a statement to hold on to their tickets and that information on rescheduled dates will come soon.







10 people in New Jersey charged for violating coronavirus order with engagement party Ten adults, including a 99-year-old man, were charged Tuesday after police in New Jersey shut down an engagement party that violated the state's order against social gatherings, authorities said. At approximately 4:30 p.m., police in Lakewood Township, near the Jersey Shore, were called to a residence on a report of a social gathering, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and police Chief Gregory Meyer said in a joint statement. The homeowners who hosted the gathering, an engagement party, Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45, were charged with six counts of child endangerment for each of their children who was in attendance and with violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency. Eight other Lakewood residents at the engagement party were also charged with violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency. Read the full story here.






