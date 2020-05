U.S. police failing to respect right to peaceful protest: Amnesty International U.S. police across the country are failing their obligations under international law to respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, rights group Amnesty International warned Saturday, adding that this was exacerbating a tense situation and endangering the lives of protesters. “In city after city, we are witnessing actions that could be considered unnecessary or excessive force," said Rachel Ward, national director of research at Amnesty International USA. "We call for an immediate end to any excessive use of force and for law enforcement to ensure and protect the legal right to protest.” She added that the use of heavy-duty riot gear and military-grade weapons and equipment to police largely peaceful demonstrations may intimidate protesters who are practicing their right to peaceful assembly. “Equipping officers in a manner more appropriate for a battlefield may put them in the mindset that confrontation and conflict are inevitable,” she said. Share this -







Crowds hit with tear gas in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS — Demonstrations appeared to get rowdier in downtown Las Vegas Saturday as the night unfolded. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., many demonstrators set off fireworks near the federal courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard. About a block down the same street, a group of looters appeared to break into a pawn shop. Demonstrators in other locations reported that police cars windows were being smashed. Police officers in riot gear rushed down the streets, setting off flash bangs. Officers released tear gas into the air. "I’m a peaceful protester and I don’t know why I’m getting hit with tear gas,” said Ace Michaud, 35. He was marching with other demonstrators near the Fremont Street Experience when he heard a smashing sound and saw gas. “It was everywhere," he said. Share this -







Man points hunting bow at Salt Lake City protesters A man armed with a hunting bow pointed the weapon at protesters in Salt Lake City on Saturday and police said he'll be facing charges. "So we have identified the subject in the video and will be screening charges on him for his part in the unrest," according to a police statement. "We are aware of the incident because of the video that was shared with us and that will be part of the evidence." Video posted to Twitter appeared to show protesters rushing the man and disarming him before he could fire it. A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020 Share this -







Video shows man disarming person with stolen Seattle police rifle Dramatic video showed an armed man disarming an apparent protester who had a stolen Seattle police rifle taken after police vehicles were burned Saturday. Two rifles were stolen from Seattle police patrol cars that were burned amid the chaos, and both were recovered by a security guard working with a Q13 Fox News reporter, police said in a tweet. A scary moment from earlier on @komonews, a man pulled out a large weapon (AR-15?) and another person pulled it out of his hands. Smartly, KOMO pulled away from coverage as no one knew what was going to happen next but no shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/ToQ7jipM4N — John Colucci 😷 (@johncolucci) May 31, 2020 The video from KOMO shows a man with what appeared to be a handgun taking the rifle from a bandanna-masked man, and then releasing the magazine. A Seattle police spokeswoman confirmed that rifle was one of the two stolen from the SPD vehicles, but did not confirm who disarmed the man. The reporter, Brandi Kruse, tweeted that "our security guard felt that the public was in danger" and took the rifle from what she described as a rioter and disabled it. Seattle police tweeted their thanks to the man for "safely recovering both rifles and potentially saving lives." One rifle had been fired but police said there were no reports of injury and they were unsure who fired it. Kruse tweeted that a person took the rifle and fired into vehicles, but no one appeared hurt. Police said no arrests had been made. As I explained on air, our security guard felt that the public was in danger. He took the AR 15 from the rioter and disabled it. We called 911 and waited to hand it over and continue our reporting. Protesters surrounded us, calling us police. (1/2) https://t.co/q9jypdxfco — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 31, 2020 Share this -







California governor declares state of emergency in L.A. County, sends in National Guard California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County and deployed the National Guard as tensions between protesters and police flared. Up to 1,000 troops were expected to arrive in the LA-area by midnight, NBC Los Angeles reported. "Whether you wear a badge or whether you hold a sign, I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and step back for a moment," Mayor Garcetti said during a Saturday press conference. "To allow our firefighters to put out the flames. To allow our peace officers to re-establish some order. And, to let them protect your rights to be out there." Businesses in popular shopping sections of L.A., including near Melrose Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, were looted throughout the day and into the night. A citywide curfew was imposed Saturday starting at 8 p.m. but thousands of people ignored the order. Share this -