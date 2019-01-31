U.S. Postal Service suspends delivery for another day in some areas

A travel ban issued in an upstate New York County Wednesday afternoon due to 'blizzard-like conditions' was lifted later in the night.

The Genesee County Sheriff's office said it had responded to multiple vehicles that had driven off the road and traffic accidents with injuries in the midst of "blowing and drifting" snow.

The sheriff's office asked that all drivers, besides emergency vehicles, stay off the roads Wednesday afternoon and evening. The ban was lifted at 9 p.m. ET.