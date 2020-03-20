U.S. tax filing day moved from April 15 to July 15 Tax Day is being pushed back until July while the nation copes with the effects of the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Friday. "At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin said in a pair of tweets. "I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money." Share this -







Photo: Early morning shopping for seniors Joseph Nathan loads toilet paper into the trunk of his car after shopping at a Stop & Shop supermarket that opened special morning hours to serve people 60-years and older due to coronavirus concerns on Friday in Teaneck, N.J. For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. John Minchillo / AP Share this -







NYC Mayor de Blasio: City to run out of medical supplies in 2-3 weeks In a Friday morning appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is running dangerously low on critical medical supplies amid onslaught of newly confirmed coronavirus cases. "We will run out of basic medical supplies because of the intense strain that's being put already on our hospitals by this crisis," de Blasio said. "We literally will not have the things we need to save people's lives." De Blasio said New York City now has 4,000 confirmed cases and is currently an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The mayor said he has asked the federal government for help procuring ventilators for hospitals and surgical masks for both medical professionals and first responders like police and fire fighters. "We've been saying it over and over to the federal government," de Blasio said. "Nothing." Share this -







Tulips from Amsterdam? Not in an outbreak Empty racks are seen at flower auctioneer Royal FloraHolland in Aalsmeer, Netherlands on Thursday. Peter Dejong / AP It is the peak spring season as fields around the Netherlands burst into vibrant colors as tulips and other flowers bloom. But with border restrictions and lockdowns spreading around the globe to fight the pandemic, even the pope will have to go without his usual Easter donation of Dutch flowers this year. He’s not the only one. "The coronavirus is a disaster for the Dutch flower industry ... 85% of the turnover at our marketplace … is gone,” said Michel van Schie, press officer at Royal FloraHolland — a cooperative of growers that trades some 12 billion plants and flowers each year. That's a huge hit for the Dutch flower industry, whose exports last year were worth more than 6 billion euros (about $6.5 billion). Instead, some Dutch farmers to give away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work. Share this -







Wall Street jumps briefly as investors hedge a nervous return to optimism Wall Street jumped briefly on Friday for the second straight day, with investor confidence slowly returning after massive emergency action from central banks and governments across the world to shore up the global financial system. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 130 points at the opening bell, while the S&P 500 was up by just under 1 percent, before both averages began a slow descent. The Nasdaq outperformed, notching up gains of close to 2 percent after hitting the "limit up" threshold in premarket trading, halting activity. The tech-heavy index is seeing heightened interest, with investors confident the sector can survive any economic downturn. Share this -







NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus Longtime NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus March 20, 2020 01:14 A longtime employee of NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff. Larry Edgeworth, who had been working in an equipment room at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, also suffered from other health issues, according to his wife. He had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world. "Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote Friday morning. Share this -







Morning roundup of coronavirus coverage The doctor who helped defeat smallpox explains what's coming [Wired] Why the coronavirus kills far more men than women [The Washington Post] Fleeing virus for resort homes, some find welcome mat yanked [The Associated Press] Share this -







What it's like to be a college senior in the middle of a pandemic Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Photos Courtesy of Isabela Espadas Barros Leal A little over a week ago my classmates and I were huddled in libraries studying for our midterms the way we did every semester. But on the evening of March 8, the night before many of our first exams, an email from Columbia University’s president confirmed what we had previously thought to be just a rumor: The entire university would be moving to online instruction as a result of the growing threat of the coronavirus in New York City. Read the full essay at NBC News THINK. Share this -







NY, NJ, CT, PA govs order closure of barbershops, nail and hair salons The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania are directing the temporary closure of barbershops, nail and hair salons, and other personal care service businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak. The order goes into effect on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. "All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail salons, hair removal services, and related personal care services will be closed to members," the governors said in a joint statement, "as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance." Share this -





