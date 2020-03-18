U.S. 'will not have' unemployment rate of 20 percent, Mnuchin says

The U.S. will not see unemployment levels of 20 percent, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clarified Wednesday, just one day after issuing a stark warning about the economic effects of the coronavirus if Congress did not agree on the White House stimulus package.

"I didn't in any way say I think we are going to have that," Mnuchin told CNBC in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "It's just a mathematical statement."

Mnuchin also clarified that the administration would not be extending the deadline to file taxes, though the Treasury Department is allowing a 90-day reprieve on taxes owed.

"We are not moving the filing date, just the date you need to pay the money," he said, adding that Americans who expect to get refunds should file their taxes by the usual April 15 deadline.

