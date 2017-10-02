Feedback

Uber Offers Free Rides to and From Vegas Blood Donation Center

People have been lining up to give blood at donation centers around Las Vegas since the early hours of Monday morning following the deadliest mass shooting in history.

Now, Uber is offering free rides to and from United Blood Services, NBC News' affiliate reports. 

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latest Updates

Gunman’s Father Was on FBI’s Most Wanted List

The father of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, the agency confirmed to NBC News.

Patrick Benjamin Paddock, also known as Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, was wanted by the agency for armed bank robbery. 

He was bumped from the most-wanted list in 1977, according to the FBI's website.

One of the shooter’s brothers, Bruce Paddock, said that while their father was a bank robber, Stephen was “law abiding.” 

"He never got into fights. He never did anything violent. He's kinda laid-back, never in a hurry,” Bruce told NBC News. "I don't know how he could stoop to this low point, hurting someone else … He killed a bunch of people and then killed himself so he didn't have to face whatever it was."

Paddock added that his brother was “not mentally deranged. He's quite smart.”

Image: Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, the father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, the father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List. FBI

This Hospital Received 104 Victims. 12 Are Still in Critical Condition.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada is just three miles from the site of the shooting, where more than 500 were injured at an outdoor music festival. Thanks to its status as a Level 1 trauma center, the hospital's full trauma team was already onsite when victims began to pour in.

"We did receive 104 patients after the shooting last night. Even for our Level 1 trauma center, that's quite a few patients," the hospital's Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen told MSNBC.

A Level 1 designation means 24-hour coverage by general surgeons and prompt availability of specialist care, according to the American Trauma Society

Cohen said the hospital received some of the most grievously injured victims. Four have died at the hospital while 12 are in critical condition, each attended to by a dedicated nurse, she said.

'My Buddy Was Hit. I'm Not Leaving Him': Eyewitness Recalls Shooting

Uber Offers Free Rides to and From Vegas Blood Donation Center

People have been lining up to give blood at donation centers around Las Vegas since the early hours of Monday morning following the deadliest mass shooting in history.

Now, Uber is offering free rides to and from United Blood Services, NBC News' affiliate reports. 

POTUS and FLOTUS Moment of Silence This Afternoon

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will lead a moment of silence at 2:45 p.m. ET to honor those killed in the Vegas massacre. 

Death Toll Rises to 58, With More Than 500 Injured

The death toll has risen to 58 and the number of injured is now 515, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in an update Monday afternoon. 

"As the hours go by, that number continues to increase," Lombardo said.

'No Affiliations' That Might Explain Shooting, Gunman's Brother Says

Gunman Stephen Paddock had “no affiliations” that might explain his motivation for opening fire on a crowd of concertgoers, his brother, Eric Paddock, said.

“There’s no church, there’s no religion, there’s no politics, there’s no anything,” an emotional Paddock told reporters in Orlando, Florida. “No mental illness, once again, that I know of.”

Paddock said he was completely surprised by his brother's actions. Recently, his family had spoken with Stephen it was to initiate an invitation to his son’s wedding, he added. 

"We just don't understand. It's like an asteroid just fell out of the sky," he said.

Paddock said he offered condolences to the victims.

“Could have been my kids at that show,” he said. “I don’t know what else to say.”

The Scene at a Convention Center During Lockdown

Image: Las Vegas police sweep through a convention center area
Las Vegas police sweep through a convention center area during a lockdown on Oct. 2, 2017, at the Tropicana Las Vegas following an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip. Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Shooter Spent 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' Gambling in Recent Weeks

Suspect Stephen Paddock spent "tens of thousands of dollars" gambling in Las Vegas casinos in recent weeks, law enforcement officials tell NBC News. It’s unclear if he was winning or losing money off these large transactions, or if the gambling had any connection to the shooting.

One of the suspect's brothers, Eric Paddock, told NBC News earlier today that the suspect regularly spent time gambling and visiting the casinos in Las Vegas, some 80 miles away from Mesquite, Nevada, where the 64-year-old suspect was retired. 

Gabby Giffords Will Respond to Shooting at 1 p.m. ET

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, will respond to the Las Vegas massacre with remarks delivered outside the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Americans for Responsible Solutions said. 

The couple founded the organization aimed at encouraging lawmakers to pursue "commonsense" gun control after Giffords narrowly survived a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six of her constituents and wounded 12 others. In a statement issued Monday, Giffords called the Las Vegas shooting "a grave tragedy for our nation." 

"I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop — we must stop this," Giffords said, adding that she is praying for victims and first responders. 

"But," she added, "I am praying for my former colleagues, too. I am praying they find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence."

Giffords and Kelly were originally scheduled to attend gun violence-related campaign events Monday for Virginia's Democratic candidate for governor, Ralph Northam. 

advertisement

Top stories

John Locher / AP
Las Vegas Shooter's Position in Mandalay Bay Room Amplified Massacre

Las Vegas Shooter's Hotel View Amplified Massacre

Las Vegas Shooting
Sen. Murphy Tells Congress to 'Get Off Its Ass' on Gun Control

Sen. Murphy Tells Congress to 'Get Off Its Ass' on Gun Control

Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas Shooting: Photos Capture Chaos of Concert Massacre
Gallery

Photos: Gunman Opens Fire on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Shooting
After Las Vegas Massacre, Gun Stocks Rise and Casino Stocks Fall

After Las Vegas Massacre, Gun Stocks Rise and Casino Stocks Fall

Las Vegas Shooting
advertisement
Body Clock Researchers Win Nobel Prize Body Clock Researchers Win Nobel Prize Body Clock Researchers Win Nobel Prize Body Clock Researchers Win Nobel Prize

Body Clock Researchers Win Nobel Prize

Health news
Trial Begins for Ahmed Abu Khatallah, Accused Benghazi Terrorist

Trial Begins for Accused Benghazi Terrorist

National Security
Supreme Court Opens Momentous Term on Monday

Supreme Court Opens Momentous Term on Monday

U.S. news
Puerto Rico Governor: A Quarter Of the Island Should Have Power Next Month

Puerto Rico Governor: 25 Percent Should Have Power Next Month

Puerto Rico Crisis
Should You Buy a Used Car or a New Car?
Video

Should You Buy a Used Car or a New Car?

Consumer

Two Texas Football Players Dismissed From Game After Protest

U.S. news
Catalan Referendum: Officials Vow To Press on With Independence After Violence

Catalan Officials Vow To Press Ahead With Independence After Violent Vote

World
Two Women Plead Not Guilty to Killing North Korean Leader's Half-Brother

Two Plead Not Guilty to Killing Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother

World
Journey of a Bullet: Stories of Gunshot Victims

They May Have Survived a Gunshot, But the Emotional Toll Defines Them

Specials