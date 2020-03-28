UK's medical director says fewer than 20K deaths means nation 'will have done well'
Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service, said at a press conference on Saturday that the United Kingdom will have done well "if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths."
As of Saturday, the United Kingdom has 14,579 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 758 deaths.
Nicole Acevedo
13m ago / 6:51 PM UTC
Italy sees nearly 900 coronavirus deaths overnight
Italian officials said Saturday that 889 people died of coronavirus overnight, bringing the death toll in the country to 10,023.
The number of coronavirus cases in Italy also continue to increase, with a new total of 92,472, up nearly 6,000 since Friday.
The country is also seeing a rise in recoveries among COVID-19 patients, according to Italy's Protection Civil Agency. So far, 12,384 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 1,434 over Friday.
Cuomo said the number of new hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 has been going down — from 1,248 reported Wednesday to 847 Friday.
However, Cuomo said projections show that the spread of the coronavirus in New York has not yet reached its peak, which he expects to happen in 14 to 21 days.
The governor said the state needs at least 30,000 ventilators to help patients breathe while they recover. The first temporary hospital in New York City is set to open on Monday in Manhattan. Other temporary hospitals in Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx and Staten Island are expected to open in coming weeks.
Minyvonne Burke
1h ago / 5:34 PM UTC
NYPD detective dies from the coronavirus
A detective with the New York City Police Department died from the coronavirus, which has infected more than 500 of the agency's officers and other employees.
Cedric Dixon, a 23-year veteran of the force, died at a hospital in the Bronx, said the Detectives' Endowment Association president, Paul DiGiacomo.
He is the first sworn member of the department to die from the virus.
Trump considering 'enforceable quarantine' for N.Y., parts of N. J. and Connecticut
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was considering an "enforceable quarantine" in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the decision could come as soon as later in the day.
"I am thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short term, two weeks, on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump continued.
Trump said that he had spoken with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier Saturday morning about the coronavirus and said that the enforceable quarantine would include travel restrictions to limit people from the New York area spreading the virus to other parts of the country.
“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine,” Cuomo said. “I don’t even know what that means.”
The pandemic drove life online. It may never return.
For many Americans, a typical day now might look something like this: Roll out of bed and check the smartphone. Open up a laptop and file for unemployment benefits through a website. Set up an online education portal for children out of school. Check in with a doctor through a telemedicine portal. Read news on Twitter. Buy groceries through Amazon. Watch stories on Instagram. Binge on Netflix. Connect with a group of friends on a Zoom video chat.
What passes for normal life now happens almost entirely online.
The coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other global emergency in recent history. Millions of people in the U.S. and around the world are confined to their homes with no definite idea of when they will be able to resume life as they knew it. Staying home has taken on the kind of patriotic duty usually reserved for times of war.
The major question will be whether "normal life" ever returns.
does anyone else feel like they literally live inside of Computer now
Questions as British PM and Prince Charles get tests while doctors do not
When it emerged this week that Britain’s prime minister, health secretary and heir to the throne had all tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting mild symptoms, there were, mixed among the supportive messages wishing them speedy recoveries, other social media posts that posed uncomfortable questions.
“How did you get tested when thousands can't?” one Twitter user asked in response to the news Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating in London.
“Where did the test kits for Prince Charles and Boris Johnson come from?” another asked, pointing out that medical workers with Britain's beloved National Health Service were struggling to get tested.
Rhode Island police, troops stopping New Yorkers to enforce quarantine
Rhode Island's National Guard and state police are stopping motorists with New York license plates and going door-to-door to find people who may have traveled recently from the state.
The enforcement actions come after Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered that anyone who has moved from New York state to Rhode Island in the past two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days, part of her state's effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Troops from the National Guard have been posted at train stations and bus depots to inform New Yorkers of the order, and on Saturday they began going door-to-door to tell any recent travelers from New York that they must follow the quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. State police began stopping cars with New York plates on Friday.
“I know this is unusual. I know this is extreme. And I know some people don’t agree with it,” Raimondo said. “It’s absolutely not a decision I make lightly.”