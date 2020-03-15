Un-conventional? Coronavirus could risk Democratic, GOP national party gatherings The coronavirus pandemic could pose big problems for the two marquee political events before Election Day — the Democratic and Republican national conventions this summer. Party leaders are being forced to consider the possibility that the four-day gatherings may have to be dramatically scaled back or essentially cancelled, while the candidate nominating process and fundraising tens of millions of dollars for the events could be severely hampered, former convention officials told NBC News. The economic impact on the host cities — Milwaukee for the Democrats on July 13-16 and Charlotte for the Republicans on August 24-27 — could be devastating. While the economic benefit for both 2016 conventions fell short of some projections, the GOP's Cleveland effort generated $142 million while in Philadelphia, the Democratic event brought about $231 million. Read the full story here. Share this -







Biden, Sanders take aim at Trump over coronavirus: 'Incompetence and recklessness' In a direct rebuttal to President Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders delivered somber, and at times searing, speeches Thursday slamming the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and detailing how they believe the government should be responding to the crisis. "If there ever was a time in the modern history of our country where we are all in this together, this is that moment," Sanders said in Burlington, Vermont, after suggesting the death toll may exceed that of American service members during World War II. "Now is the time for solidarity." Earlier, in an address from his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said, "Downplaying it, being overly dismissive or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease." "But neither should we panic, or fall back on xenophobia," he said. "Labeling COVID-19 a foreign virus does not displace accountability for the misjudgments that have been taken thus far by the Trump administration." Read the full story here.







A virus upends the 2020 election and tests Trump's invincibility Two weeks ago, Bernie Sanders was the Democratic presidential front-runner, the U.S. economy was humming and President Donald Trump had reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. Then the first American died from the coronavirus. The campaign as we knew it would soon be over. The pandemic subsumed businesses and sports leagues, hammered the travel industry and caused some analysts to project an economic downturn, if not a global recession. Democrats who rated the coronavirus as important to their vote picked former Vice President Joe Biden by wide margins in primary contests, padding his victory margins and handing him a commanding delegate lead. The president and his two main rivals canceled rallies, allowed or directed staff to work from home and began shifting their events to online gatherings. Democrats moved their Sunday debate from Phoenix to Washington and eliminated the live audience, while Louisiana became the first state to postpone its primaries due to the virus. American public life was grinding to a halt. Read the full story here.







Balancing the ticket: Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris top VP picks for 'She the People' Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris are the leading Democratic vice-presidential picks among members of She the People, an influential group of women of color, according to an internal poll the group released on Wednesday. Women of color are among the most loyal Democratic voters in the country — 94 percent of black women voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016, according to exit polls — making their preferences especially relevant to Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, the only two presidential candidates to emerge from the most diverse field in the party's history. Because both are white men in their 70s, whoever wins the nomination is expected to face pressure to pick a woman and/or a person of color as a running mate. Read the full story here.







ANALYSIS: Can Sanders pound home coronavirus and inequality? The conventional wisdom is that this moment of crisis plays right into the stabilizing hands of Joe Biden. But if Bernie Sanders can't convince Democratic primary voters that the coronavirus response is reason to consider the progressive alternative now, it's the wrong policy for them, he's the wrong messenger, or both. The House and the White House agreed to provide free tests to people who can't afford them, to expand paid leave and to ensure that certain benefits like food stamps aren't disrupted because work requirements can't be met. The bill, which passed easily, raises obvious questions: The free testing and incentives to stay home are good for the rest of the population as well as the recipients, but why aren't treatment costs covered? Is coronavirus the only disease or injury for which the currently uninsured should have any costs covered, and, if so, why? What about people who lose food stamps or other government benefits when they get sick from diseases other than coronavirus? Moreover, the Federal Reserve is slashing interest rates and buying stocks and bonds to the tune of more than a trillion dollars to prop up Wall Street, but it's not using its authority to give direct assistance to the bottom tiers of the economy. These are the kinds of issues that Sanders talks about all the time. If he can't pound them home now, he'll never do it.







Courting progressives, Biden shifts policy stance on free college, bankruptcy Joe Biden's campaign rolled out two new policy positions that borrow from Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren ahead of Sunday's debate, both aimed at courting progressive voters as he marches to the Democratic nomination. The former vice president said on Sunday he'll support a policy to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students with family income under $125,000. It's a significant shift in the direction of Sanders, who wrote a bill to the same effect in 2017 but has since called for free college to be universal regardless of household income. At a virtual town hall with Illinois voters on Friday, Biden also endorsed Elizabeth Warren's proposal to bolster bankruptcy protections for those struggling financially, including by restoring some that were eliminate in a 2005 law championed by Biden when he was a senator. Senior Sanders' campaign adviser Jeff Weaver lauded Biden for supporting the education proposal, but said an education platform should "go much further." "We need to make all public universities, colleges and trade schools tuition free for everyone like our high schools are," he said. "We need to cancel all student debt. And we can fund it with a small tax on Wall Street speculation." Read the full story here.






