Unapproved Chinese coronavirus antibody tests being used in at least 2 states
Officials across the nation are racing to provide coronavirus tests to diagnose infections and to identify recovered patients with antibodies that may help others battle the disease.
But some COVID-19 antibody tests, including those being used by public health departments in Denver and Los Angeles and provided to urgent care centers in Maryland and North Carolina, were supplied by Chinese manufacturers that are not approved by China's Center for Medical Device Evaluation, a unit of the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA), the country's equivalent to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, NBC News has found.
Two U.S. companies — Premier Biotech of Minneapolis and Aytu Bioscience of Colorado — have been distributing the tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, according to health officials, FDA filings, and a spokesman for one of the Chinese manufacturers.
President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines for reopening the U.S. on Thursday that puts the onus on governors for making decisions about their own state economies.
Under the first phase of the three-phase plan, restaurants, movie theaters and large sporting venues would be appropriate to reopen under certain conditions, while schools, day care centers and bars would not.
It is "implementable on a statewide or county-by-county basis" at the discretion of each state's governor — a stark contradiction from the president's earlier assertion that he had "total authority" to direct governors how and when to reopen.
The guidelines do not suggest any reopening dates.
Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died
The 41-year-old sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from coronavirus has been identified by the Navy as Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He tested positive on March 30 and was placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. He was found unresponsive on April 9 and transferred to an ICU.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus."
Thacker's spouse, an active duty service member stationed in San Diego, was flown to Guam and was with Thacker when he died, according to the Navy.
4m ago / 12:08 AM UTC
Denver Broncos star Von Miller tests positive
Denver Broncos star and Super Bowl hero Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus after coming down with flu-like symptoms, the player and team said Thursday.
The 31-year-old linebacker "elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus," according to a team statement.
"It’s true," Miller told NBC Denver affiliate KUSA. "I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend, she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough it didn’t sound normal."
Of the 55 new confirmed fatalities, 43 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.
Allan Smith
3h ago / 9:19 PM UTC
Tea party-style protests break out across the country against stay-at-home orders
Across the nation, protests against the stay-at-home orders that health experts say are needed to save lives are taking place, with more set for the coming days.
This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order. In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests.
But an unsettling undercurrent of that number is the amount of people who are also losing access to health insurance because they lost their job. Approximately 9.2 million workers have likely lost their employer-provided health care coverage in the past four weeks, an analysis from the Economic Policy Institute concluded.
NBC News previously reported that states are bracing for an increase in the number of people who have applied for Medicaid, the public health care coverage option, since the coronavirus pandemic caused states to shutter businesses and caused workers to lose access to their insurance.
Adam Edelman
4h ago / 8:35 PM UTC
Trump to announce 'guidelines' for reopening U.S. amid coronavirus pandemic
President Donald Trump will announce his framework for reopening the U.S. on Thursday as governors across the country have begun discussing plans to ease some of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 80 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Indiana prison
More than 80 inmates have tested positive for cornavirus at an Indiana prison, according to NBC South Bend affiliate WNDU.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box discussed the growing outbreak at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana, saying people in the prison who have tested positive are being isolated.