Undecided Senate races could prove pivotal for long-term Senate control

While Republicans secured control of the Senate Tuesday, all eyes are on the margin as the GOP tries to cement a durable majority that could last for multiple cycles.

Two Senate races remain undecided as of Wednesday morning — Arizona and Florida — with the Mississippi race going to a runoff. That puts the GOP majority in the Senate at 51 seats before those races, which means they can end the night with at most a 54-seat majority.

So Democrats and Republicans alike will be glued to the upcoming returns to see whether the Senate majority will be on the table in the 2020 elections.

That's because while the 2020 Senate map isn't as difficult for Democrats as the 2018 map was, there are only a handful of races likely to be competitive.

Democrats could have openings in GOP-held seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Iowa and North Carolina, but none are slam dunks. And the party will have to defend a seat in deep-red Alabama too, a reality that could lower the ceiling for Democratic gains.

So if Republicans are able to add to their majority by either holding their leads in Florida and Montana, winning a seat in deep-red Mississippi, and/or clawing back in Montana, the GOP will make it that much harder for Democrats to flip the body in 2020.

But by the same token, Democrats can keep their hopes of eventually flipping the Senate alive by limiting those gains.

