China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination China advised the public to avoid traveling to Australia on Friday, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. "There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement. It did not give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence. Australia rejected the accusations saying they had no basis in fact. "Our rejection of these claims, which have been falsely made by Chinese officials previously, is well known to them," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement. Asians have faced harassment in various countries since the outbreak began late last year. China earlier issued a warning to tourists traveling to the U.S. after some said they were mistreated in connection with coronavirus. Share this -







Protesters should get tested and timing is key Around the country, thousands of protesters are shoulder-to-shoulder, shouting for change. Some wear masks. Few wear eye coverings. And social distancing is near impossible. “The question that's been posed to me is do mass protests have the risk of spreading covid-19? The answer is: yes,” Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious disease physician at Emory said. Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield also advised demonstrators to “highly consider” a coronavirus test. That doesn’t mean go to a testing site a day after protesting. “The virus enters your body immediately. But it does take some time for enough of the virus to build up in your system for a diagnostic test to detect it,” NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres said. “In three, five, seven days, go get tested,” Redfield said. Getting a test too early could result in a false negative. So waiting between 3-7 days will give a more accurate read. Share this -





