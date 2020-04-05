United to cut flights to Newark, LaGuardia airports
United Airlines is scaling back flights to two New York City-area airports in an effort to reduce the number of employees who report there.
"The goal is to keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak in the Tri-State area," United said in a statement, adding that all employees at Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will receive their full salaries and benefits despite the schedule reductions.
United said it will continue to serve all of its domestic and international markets at this time.
Share this -
Dennis Romero
20m ago / 2:11 AM UTC
Earthquake scientists say isolation has calmed the planet
Since late March, the planet's "seismic noise" has been reduced because of stay-at-home measures, the Royal Observatory of Belgium noted.
"The earth continues shaking," it said on Twitter. "Ground movements at frequencies 1-20 Hz, mainly due to human activity (cars, trains, industries,...) are much lower since the implementation of the containment measures by the government."
Two passengers died from COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship, which arrived in Miami Saturday from South America.
The ship was carrying 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members. At least 12 people tested positive for coronavirus.
"All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences."
Passengers who are "fit to fly" will be allowed to disembark starting Sunday, the company said. Those guests will be transferred directly from the ship to the Miami International Airport for flights home.
Guests who require immediate medical attention will be prioritized, according to Princess cruises. Disembarkation of all guests could take several days.
Wisconsin GOP appeals to Supreme Court on extended voting
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans are asking the high court to undo a federal judge's ruling this week that declined to postpone the election but added six days, to April 13, for people to submit absentee ballots.
The GOP argued in their brief to Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the absentee extension is “a deeply consequential and disruptive change” that risks confusing voters, comes too close to the election and unfairly creates two different deadlines for voters — one for in-person voting and one for absentees.
Share this -
Alicia Victoria Lozano
4h ago / 10:53 PM UTC
Singer Marianne Faithfull hospitalized with COVID-19
Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with COVID-19, according to her manager manager Ravard Francois.
Statement: Marianne Faithfull’s manager @ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery
Faithfull has been shelter in place in London when she developed symptoms, Variety reported Saturday. She checked herself into a hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19.
Share this -
Alicia Victoria Lozano
4h ago / 10:10 PM UTC
1,000 military personnel to deploy to NYC
President Donald Trump on Saturday said 1,000 military personnel will deploy to New York City to help COVID-19 response efforts.
Trump's hometown has been reeling with the highest number of infections in the country. As of Saturday, NYC reported more than 63,000 cases. Across the state, more than 100,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Health care workers say they are overwhelmed by supply and test shortages and the overwhelming number of people requiring medical attention. Many have complained that they don't feel safe and described chaos in emergency rooms all over the city.
Share this -
Phil McCausland
5h ago / 9:45 PM UTC
California governor says will 'do better' on testing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he has a responsibility to ensure that testing for coronavirus in the state is improved and expanded.
"Let me just acknowledge on the outset that the testing space has been a challenging one for us and I own that," Newsom said at a news conference. "I have a responsibility as your governor to do better and to do more testing in the state of California."
He announced a changed approach to the coordination and organization of testing for the virus statewide.
After it was broadly publicized that 59,500 tests of more than 126,700 in California still had no results, Newsom said the state focused on bringing that number down and that the backlog is now approximately 13,000 tests.
California has 237 deaths, about 2,300 hospitalizations and 1,008 people in intensive care from coronavirus, Newsom said.
Share this -
Minyvonne Burke
5h ago / 9:22 PM UTC
Astros' Justin Verlander to donate MLB checks to charities
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, said they are going to donate his weekly MLB paychecks to various charities helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Verlander said Saturday in an Instagram video message with his wife, model Kate Upton, that Major League Baseball announced that players will continue to receive their paychecks while the season is suspended due to the virus.
He and Upton, who married in 2017, said they will donate the money to a different charity each week, "so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis."