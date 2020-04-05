United to cut flights to Newark, LaGuardia airports A United Airlines plane in 2018. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, file United Airlines is scaling back flights to two New York City-area airports in an effort to reduce the number of employees who report there. "The goal is to keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak in the Tri-State area," United said in a statement, adding that all employees at Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will receive their full salaries and benefits despite the schedule reductions. United said it will continue to serve all of its domestic and international markets at this time. Share this -







2 passengers die aboard Coral Princess cruise ship docked in Miami Cruise ship with sick passengers, 2 dead, docks in Florida April 4, 2020 02:02 Two passengers died from COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship, which arrived in Miami Saturday from South America. The ship was carrying 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members. At least 12 people tested positive for coronavirus. "All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess," the company said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences." Passengers who are "fit to fly" will be allowed to disembark starting Sunday, the company said. Those guests will be transferred directly from the ship to the Miami International Airport for flights home. Guests who require immediate medical attention will be prioritized, according to Princess cruises. Disembarkation of all guests could take several days. Share this -







Photo: A funeral in Spain Maria Porcel cries on the coffin of her mother, Concepcion Molero, who died at the age of 80 after contracting coronavirus in Spain on Saturday. David Ramos / Getty Images Share this -







Wisconsin GOP appeals to Supreme Court on extended voting MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary, despite public health fears about in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans are asking the high court to undo a federal judge's ruling this week that declined to postpone the election but added six days, to April 13, for people to submit absentee ballots. The GOP argued in their brief to Justice Brett Kavanaugh that the absentee extension is “a deeply consequential and disruptive change” that risks confusing voters, comes too close to the election and unfairly creates two different deadlines for voters — one for in-person voting and one for absentees. Share this -







Singer Marianne Faithfull hospitalized with COVID-19 Marianne Faithfull with Mick Jagger in 1969. PA Wire/Press Association Images Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with COVID-19, according to her manager manager Ravard Francois. Statement:

Marianne Faithfull’s manager @ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery — Republic Media (@Republic_Media) April 4, 2020 Faithfull has been shelter in place in London when she developed symptoms, Variety reported Saturday. She checked herself into a hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19. Share this -







1,000 military personnel to deploy to NYC President Donald Trump on Saturday said 1,000 military personnel will deploy to New York City to help COVID-19 response efforts. Trump's hometown has been reeling with the highest number of infections in the country. As of Saturday, NYC reported more than 63,000 cases. Across the state, more than 100,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Health care workers say they are overwhelmed by supply and test shortages and the overwhelming number of people requiring medical attention. Many have complained that they don't feel safe and described chaos in emergency rooms all over the city. Share this -







California governor says will 'do better' on testing California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he has a responsibility to ensure that testing for coronavirus in the state is improved and expanded. "Let me just acknowledge on the outset that the testing space has been a challenging one for us and I own that," Newsom said at a news conference. "I have a responsibility as your governor to do better and to do more testing in the state of California." He announced a changed approach to the coordination and organization of testing for the virus statewide. After it was broadly publicized that 59,500 tests of more than 126,700 in California still had no results, Newsom said the state focused on bringing that number down and that the backlog is now approximately 13,000 tests. California has 237 deaths, about 2,300 hospitalizations and 1,008 people in intensive care from coronavirus, Newsom said. Share this -





