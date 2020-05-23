Universal Orlando to be Florida’s first major theme park to reopen

NBA in talks to possibly resume season at Walt Disney World Resort The NBA is in "exploratory" talks with the Walt Disney Co. to possibly restart its season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in late July. The restart would be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which would act as “a single site ... for games, practices and housing," spokesman Mike Bass said. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” Bass said in a statement. Read the full story here. Share this -







New York deaths drop below 100 for 1st time since March as suburbs poised to reopen Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York has seen the lowest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the state became the epicenter of the virus. The state had 84 deaths Friday, which Cuomo said "is a hideous number" by any normal standard but marks the first time since March the figure was below 100. With new hospitalizations also declining, the governor said the state expects to reopen the mid-Hudson region and Long Island. Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties are set to reopen on Tuesday as long as teams of contact tracers in the area complete online training. Cuomo said the region needs 1,991 contact tracers. So far, 1,134 have been trained. The governor said officials are considering reopening Long Island by Wednesday. New York City beaches will remain closed during Memorial Day weekend while state beaches are expected to remain open for residents only.







Trump visits one of his private golf courses as he pushed for reopening WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump kicked off his Memorial Day weekend by visiting his club in Virginia, marking the president's first time back at one of his private golf courses in 75 days, the longest stretch of his administration without spending time at one. He was seen leaving the White House on Saturday morning wearing a white hat, white shirt and no mask as his motorcade made its way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Trump last visited his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the weekend of March 6 where he hosted several Brazilian officials, one of whom tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the trip. The president spent most of the rest of March locked down at the White House participating in near-daily press briefings with the White House coronavirus task force highlighting the administration's response to the pandemic. The briefings were abandoned in late April after Trump was criticized for suggesting people might be able to prevent the coronavirus by injecting or ingesting toxic household cleaning products. Click here for the full story.







India reports over 6,000 new cases for second straight day Migrant workers queue outside a railway station to return to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Mumbai, India last week. Punit Paranjpe / AFP - Getty Images New cases of the coronavirus in India topped 6,000 for a second consecutive day, marking another record jump for the South Asian country in a 24-hour period. India reported 6,654 new cases on Saturday, bringing the nationwide total to 125,102, including 3,720 deaths. The rate of infection in the country of 1.3 billion has risen as a two-month lockdown has eased. States with relatively few cases have seen spikes in recent days as residents, including migrant workers traveling on special trains, have returned home. Authorities in the northeastern border state of Assam introduced criminal charges on Saturday for quarantine violators after more than 100 people in state quarantine facilities tested positive for COVID-19.







Spain announces reopening to tourists as thousands in far-right party protest lockdown Amid anti-lockdown protests by a far-right party, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country will reopen to international tourists in July. "We will guarantee tourists will not take any risks and will not bring us any risks," the prime minister said at a news conference Saturday. Foreign visitors contribute around an eighth of Spain's economic output and government curbs taken to contain one of Europe's severest coronavirus outbreaks have shuttered everything from hotels, bars and restaurants to beaches and leisure parks just as the tourism season gets under way. Several thousand followers of Spain's far-right Vox party gathered on Saturday in Madrid and other cities to protest the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Vox called for protesters to come in their cars and motorbikes to skirt the current prohibition on social gatherings in effect under the nation's two-month long state of emergency. Sencillamente ACOJONANTE #CaravanaGobiernoDimision pic.twitter.com/AwHAMxdEyG — Heisenberg 🇪🇸 🔺 (@WaltWhite77) May 23, 2020 "Let your desire be heard for the resignation of the government," Vox leader Santiago Abascal said from an open-top bus leading the cars inching down a Madrid boulevard. Vox called the protest the "Caravan for Spain and Liberty." Most cars were decked with Spanish flags, and there were also small groups of people who participated on foot, with some not respecting the two-meter social distancing rules. Over 28,000 Spaniards have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The lockdown successfully reduced the daily contagion rate of over 20 percent at the height of the crisis to under 1 percent for the past week.






