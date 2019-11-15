Unlike Bill Clinton, Trump is unable to compartmentalize impeachment WASHINGTON — The previous American president who was impeached talked Thursday about the current American facing impeachment. And here was Bill Clinton’s advice to President Trump: don’t forget about focusing on your day job. "Look, you got hired to do a job. You don't get to — every day's an opportunity to make something good happen," Clinton told CNN’s Jake Tapper. "And I would say, 'I've got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry and they should just have at it. Meanwhile, I'm going to work for the American people.' That's what I would do." But here’s what Trump has been doing: “While we are creating jobs and killing terrorists, the radical left, Democrats [are] ripping our country apart. They are trying to overthrow American democracy and erase the votes of tens of millions of Americans,” he said last night at his rally in Louisiana. Get First Read's take. Share this -







Trump ally Mark Meadows spotted at hearing Jordan left his seat to talk to two staff members at the end of the dias. At about the same time, South Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, who is sitting in the audience, stood up and walked to the back of the room. After Jordan finished talking to his staff, the staff walked to Meadows and the three walked out the hearing door Meadows, a fierce Trump ally, is not on the Intelligence Committee but is extremely involved in the Republican strategy. Meadows was spotted at the White House yesterday afternoon.







No mention of Trump's desire to reform corruption in notes on first call Flashback to April 21 and this readout from the White House about the initial call between President Trump and President Zelenskiy: The White House, at the time, said the president expressed commitment to work with Ukraine "to implement reforms that strengthen democracy, increase prosperity, and root out corruption." There's nothing in the so-called transcript just released by the White House that specifically reflects the president's desire for corruption reform. As we've noted before, the administration itself specifically notes that this memo "is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion" and is instead compiled from notes and recollections of staffers listening in.







Rep. Speier praises Yovanovitch Ambassador Yovanovitch for Secretary of State! — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 15, 2019







Yovanovitch says Trump admin 'kneecapped' her diplomatic efforts in Ukraine Yovanovitch excoriated the Trump administration in her opening statement, claiming that the administration "kneecapped" her efforts in Ukraine to make the country more democratic and, in turn, protect U.S. national security. "If our chief representative is kneecapped, it limits our effectiveness to safeguard the vital national security interests of the United States," she said. "The State Department is being hollowed out from within at a competitive and complex time on the world stage. This is not a time to undercut our diplomats." Her statement is a powerful repudiation of the unfounded allegations casting her as someone who was working to advance corruption in the country. Though she did not mention Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, her comments appeared to be squarely aimed at his leadership.







White House releases record of first Trump-Zelenskiy call The White House on Friday released a record of President Donald Trump's first phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, a call in which the two chat amicably and there's no mention of the Bidens or the 2016 election. The record of the April call was released at 9 a.m., just as the second of the House's public impeachment hearings stemming from Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was set to begin. Trump tweeted earlier this week that the April call was "the first, and therefore more important, phone call." Read the full story here.







ANALYSIS: Impeachment in one paragraph Schiff's opening statement showed how this hearing will be a microcosm of the entire impeachment case against Trump — that he would stop at nothing, even subverting American interests and harming patriotic citizens, to gain an election advantage. The short version of Schiff's statement: Yovanovitch was smeared and fired because she was doing her job — fighting Ukrainian corruption on behalf of the U.S. — too well at a time when Trump was trying to corrupt the new Ukrainian president. Here's how Schiff closed: "Ambassador Yovanovitch was serving our nation's interests in fighting corruption in Ukraine, but she was considered an obstacle to the furtherance of the president's personal and political agenda. For that she was smeared and cast aside. The powers of the presidency are immense but they are not absolute, and they cannot be used for corrupt purpose. The American people expect the president to use the authority they grant him in service of the nation, not to destroy others to advance his personal or political interests." And the storyline is important for a second reason that might turn out to be larger over time. Even if Trump is not removed from office, the narrative offered by Yovanovitch bolsters the Democrats' argument that Trump's campaign trail mantra of putting "America first" is untrue.







Grisham: Trump released call notes 'so every American can see he did nothing wrong' White House press secretary Grisham said Trump "took the unprecedented steps to declassify and release the transcripts of both of his phone calls with President Zelenskiy so that every American can see he did nothing wrong."







Yovanovitch sworn in Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2019. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images







Stefanik again raises point of order Rep. Elise Stefanik again is the first Republican to raise a point of order in the proceedings. She also did so on Wednesday. With these public objections parroting the GOP talking points, Stefanik, from a more moderate New York district and thought of as someone who might be open to support the impeachment inquiry, is further cementing her position as someone who is not entertaining that option.






