latest posts from Status Update
ICYMI: A troll is present for the hearing
A Russian troll.
Protest group Code Pink in the house
It wouldn't be a major congressional hearing without Code Pink, the protest group that emerged in opposition to the Iraq war. Several Code Pink activists stood up about 2:15 p.m. ET, the original start time for the hearing with signs saying "protect our privacy," "stop corporate spying," and, with an ironic twist "like us on Facebook." Their images were captured by the legion of photographers clicking away here and then they took their seats peacefully.
We are about a million hours away from this being over
So grab a snack, settle in, and get started with one of the earliest known video interviews of Zuckerberg, who asks at the beginning whether he should put down his beer.
Upcoming question will start with: 'Are you actually..."
Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson, who is facing a tough re-election race in Florida against Gov. Rick Scott, plans to ask the following questions, according to his office: "Are you actually considering making Facebook users, like me and folks in my home state, pay you not to use our information?" and "Does Facebook consider my personal data to be the company data or my data?"
Nelson will also rip Facebook in his opening statement. "Facebook has a responsibility to protect this personal information," he'll say, according to his office. "Unfortunately, I believe that the company failed to do so. This is not the first time Facebook has mishandled its users' information."
More than 200 people lining up for the big event
Mark McKinnon of the Showtime show "The Circus" is in the house ... and the line is more than 200 people, stretching down a roughly 200-foot hallway, down a flight of stairs and down a hallway in the adjoining Dirksen building.
Today's hot ticket is getting inside Room 216
It looked like a Hollywood director’s dream inside Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building a couple of hours before Zuckerberg’s swearing in.
In addition to the permanent dais, which allows senators to look down on witnesses, Senate staff had jam-packed the floor of the hearing room with extra tables and 17 additional black-leather chairs to accommodate the whopping 44 lawmakers who serve on the two committees of jurisdiction.
A cardboard placard with “Mr. Mark Zuckerberg” printed in black lettering sat at the witness table with a shorter chair.
Seldom, if ever, has a seat in Hart 216 ever been such a hot ticket — perhaps not even during Sonia Sotomayor's successful hearing in 2009 or Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi testimony in 2013.
Seventy-nine members of the public formed a line wrapping around a corner and down a long hallway, and protesters, some dressed in costumes and holding signs with Zuckerberg’s likeness, milled about outside Hart.
“I think he’s sorry he got caught,” said Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com, who was demonstrating next to people dressed as Abraham Lincoln, Spider Man, the Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. Congress should pass a law mandating “jail time” for executives of companies that don’t disclose data breaches within 72 hours of learning about them, he said.
Twitter joins Facebook in supporting Honest Ads Act
Facebook has already said it's going to support legislation that regulates how political ads are shown online. Now, we can add Twitter to that list.
The move by Twitter leaves Google as the only other major tech company to not support the Honest Ads Act, which would require companies to keep records of political ad buys and take steps to make sure foreign countries or entities aren't buying ads to swing elections.
Tweetstorm of the hour
A former chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission went on a tear this morning saying we shouldn't buy that Facebook was caught off guard by privacy violations.
This is also notable because the FTC is currently looking into how Facebook handled user data. The social network faces a record fine if the FTC finds that it violated a 2011 agreement reached over a different privacy investigation.
Theoretically — very much just a back-of-the-envelope calculation — Facebook could face a fine in the multiple TRILLIONS of dollars.