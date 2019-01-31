UPDATE: 24 injured, 2 critically, in massive Pennsylvania pileup

Two people are in critical condition in a 27-vehicle pileup on Wednesday in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, police say.

A total of 24 people were injured in the massive crash, according to Wyomissing police.

Police say 15 of the victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical services and the other nine were hospitalized. Two are being treated for critical injures.

Berks County Dispatch said the crash was weather-related but that an investigation will be needed to determine the exact cause.