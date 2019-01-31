UPDATE: 24 injured, 2 critically, in massive Pennsylvania pileup

A University of Iowa student was found dead Wednesday in an incident that may be weather-related.
Gerald Belz was found unresponsive behind a campus building at around 2:48 a.m. local time (3:48 a.m. ET), according to a statement from the University of Iowa. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
"Losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult," the university said. "We encourage our students to reach out if they are in need of support."
Belz was a second-year, pre-medicine major from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
As many as eight other people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.
No, this isn't a scene from the 2004 film, "The Day After Tomorrow." This video was taken in Chicago in 2019.
Instagram user Brent Buck recorded the icy landscape and frozen shores of the city as he flew into Chicago on Wednesday morning. The video captured steam fog rising up over the waters of Lake Michigan as a polar vortex plunged the area into subzero temperatures.
"What negative a billion degrees looks like from the air," Buck captioned the video.
Chicago's temperature dipped to minus 23 degrees Wednesday morning with wind chill below minus 40 degrees. The weather only slightly improved in the afternoon, rising up to minus 15 degrees by 2 p.m. ET.
Several people were injured after a snow squall sparked at least 26 vehicles to crash in Pennsylvania.
The accident occurred on U.S. Route 222 in Wyomissing at about 1:25 p.m. ET and blocked all southbound lanes on the busy highway. Vehicles involved include at least two big rigs, a dump truck and a large box truck.
Berks County Dispatch confirmed that the accident was weather-related but will have to investigate the exact cause.
At least 17 ambulances were sent to the scene, dispatch said. A Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident was declared meaning up to 25 people could be hurt, NBC Philadelphia reported.
Two counties in upstate New York have ordered drivers to stay off the roads due to drifting and blowing snow causing unsafe conditions.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. ET that a travel ban has been put in place, effectively immediately.
The ban means all drivers, except emergency personnel, are to stay off roads. The order will remain in effect “until further notice,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.
“For your safety, and the safety of the residents of Genesee County, please stay home or where you are until conditions improve,” sheriff William Sheron said.
A travel ban was also issued in Erie County on Wednesday afternoon for multiple towns. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that traveling is prohibited and “all cars must leave roads.” To see if your town is effected by the travel ban click here.
The low temperature was minus 15 degrees in Hell, an unincorporated community in Livingston County, Michigan. The high temperature was minus 4, prompting some on social media to note that Hell had literally frozen over.
It's -7 degrees in Hell, Michigan, right now, with a wind chill of -28. You know what that means people...
The United States Postal Service suspended service throughout Chicago on Wednesday to protect employees from the harsh conditions.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this weather related service disruption has caused,” said District Manager Randy Stines. “The safety and well-being of our employees of paramount concern to the Postal Service.”