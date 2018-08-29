Update on the ad spending in top Senate races

Two Koch backed groups are launching a series of midterm ad campaigns totaling nearly $6 million, a massive spending splurge to help three Republican candidates.

Americans for Prosperity is spending $2.1 million on an ad attacking Missouri Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill, including for her vote in support of the Affordable are Act. McCaskill is considered one of the most endangered Democrats in the Senate, running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump won by 18 points.

Another $2 million dollar ad campaign attacking Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen for the renovation of the governor's mansion. Bredesen is running against Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn for the open senate seat replacing retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker. The Koch organization are big supporters of Blackburn, and leaders said at their latest donor seminar that her positions fall in line with their demand for a smaller government.

And two Koch groups, AFP and Concerned Veterans for America, have placed two ads against Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, totaling $1.6 million. The first criticizes Baldwin for "higher taxes and more spending." The CVA sponsored ad says that Baldwin "didn't show up" for veterans.

The new Koch-affiliated buys will last three weeks.

"Our organization is committed to removing barriers to opportunity and improving people’s lives, and the policies these politicians have supported directly counter that goal," AFP president Tim Phillips said.

"Americans can’t afford to continue electing politicians who believe the path to prosperity is through higher taxes, more spending, and bigger government. We are committed to building broad policy coalitions by supporting principled champions and opposing those who will take our country in the wrong direction.”

Democrats haven't let the spending-spree go unanswered.

Shortly after the Koch spending plan was released, Bredesen released a digital ad criticizing the ads as a distraction from the issues and trying to appear above the fray.

And Baldwin spokesman Bill Neidhardt brushed aside the new ads in a statement that points to the Baldwin campaign's recent ad buys that hit Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir for her work with the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council.

"The Koch brothers are continuing to attack Tammy Baldwin because they know ALEC national board member Leah Vukmir will do their bidding," Neidhardt said.

"Wisconsinites want someone in their corner and they know Tammy Baldwin stands up to these corporate special interests.”

The Wisconsin race is considered "likely" to be won by Baldwin, according to the non-partisan Cook Political Report. Regardless of what political handicappers think of the Wisconsin Senate race, the Koch organization has been spending heavily - and early - in Wisconsin. The organization has long-standing ties and a strong organization to the state and is close with Governor Scott Walker, who is running for his third term.

Cook rates the Tennessee and Missouri races as toss-ups.

The major ad releases come one day after the organization announced a six-figure ad buy worth more than $500,000 trying to boost Senate Republican candidate Matt Rosendale in Montana.