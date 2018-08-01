The CFO of a Beverly Hills store that has called itself “the most expensive store” testified that Paul Manafort was a good customer. Ron Wall of House of Bijan, Wednesday’s fourth witness, said most customers paid by card or check, but some paid by wire transfer.

Prosecutor Greg Andres showed Wall a series of invoices dating from 2010 through 2012 totaling $334,325, all of which were paid through wire transfers from banks that originated in Cyprus.

Between Alan Couture of New York and Bijan Couture, so far on Wednesday the government has produced invoices for some $1.26 million worth of clothes that it says Manafort purchased between the years 2010 and 2014.

In defense attorney Jay Nanavati’s cross examination, he pointed out to the jury that Wall had never met Manafort, had not been a sales person for Bijan or in a “customer-facing” position, and did not interact with Manafort. He was also quick to reiterate that other clients at Bijan also paid through wire transfers.

Another witness, Daniel Opsut of Mercedes-Benz of Alexandria, testified that Manafort had paid for a new Mercedes with money from Cyprus. Opsut said that in October 2012, Paul and Kathleen Manafort bought a new 2013 SL 550, list price $123,000, by trading in two other cars and covering the remaining $62,750 with a payment from Cyprus Popular Bank.