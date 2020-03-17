Updated map from the NBC News Graphics team Update: 4,458 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 88 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. ET, March 17 (Yesterday totals: 3,579 cases and 67 deaths) https://t.co/ZjqOUbAYlk pic.twitter.com/V4NFguclHz — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) March 17, 2020 Share this -







Maryland postpones primary election slated for April to June Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he's postponing his state's primary that was scheduled for April 28 to June 2. "I am issuing a proclamation to postpone the April 28 primary to June 2, just as a number of other states have done and as other governors are expected to do later today or in the days ahead," he said at a press conference. "I am directing the state board of elections to develop a comprehensive plan by April 3 to conduct the primary election in a way that protects public health and preserves the integrity of the democratic process in our state," he said.







White House eyeing $850B coronavirus stimulus package As the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. worsens, Congress and the White House are already eyeing a third stimulus package to address the economic effects of the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is preparing an aid package that is expected to total $850 billion, according to two administration officials. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said that Congress needs to provide more "direct assistance" to workers and families and enact "further strong steps to secure our economic foundation," especially small businesses. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have prepared their own package that would cost at least $750 billion. Click here to read the full story.







Olympic Committee: Too early to make 'drastic decisions' about Tokyo The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday that it was too early to make "drastic decisions" about whether the summer games in Tokyo would be affected. "The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the IOC said in a statement. "The situation around the COVID-19 virus" is affecting preparations for the games, but the "IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can," the committee said.







Queen to meet with prime minister, then head to Windsor Castle Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will head to Windsor Castle on Thursday, a week earlier than planned, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday. She will, however, still meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has two other planned "audiences" at Buckingham Palace, as planned before her departure. "In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed," the palace said in the statement. Three garden parties scheduled to take place in May were also canceled, along with Maundy Service at St George's Chapel. It's likely that the queen will stay at Windsor Castle beyond Easter, the palace said. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the headquarters of MI5 in London in February. Victoria Jones / Reuters file







New York gov: 'I have no interest' in quarantining a city New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday morning he had no plans to impose a quarantine on any city in his state. "I have no interest whatsoever, and no plan whatsoever, to quarantine any city," Cuomo said at a news conference. However, Cuomo said it was "possible we will be doing more dramatic closings" in addition to shuttering restaurants, bars and schools to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He also said the number of cases in the state is expected to peak in 45 days: NEW: NY Gov. Cuomo says expert projections show expected peak of coronavirus cases in New York in 45 days.

Cuomo says state will need 55,000-110,000 hospital beds and 18,600-37,200 ICU beds at projected peak, and that state currently has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds.



Amazon limits warehouse service to household staples and medical supplies Amazon is not accepting new products to its warehouse service except household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand items through April 5, according to an announcement obtained by NBC News. Amazon confirmed the authenticity of the announcement. "We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock," the company announced on its seller platform called Seller Central. "With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and ship these products to customers." The company said that high-demand goods include baby products, health and household items, beauty and personal care products, groceries, industrial items and pet supplies.







Spain turns back cars at land borders as death toll rises to 491 A Catalan Police officer at a check-point outside Barcelona, Spain, on Friday. David Ramos / Getty Images Spain set up police checks at its land borders with France and Portugal on Tuesday and turned back foreigners attempting to enter, part of strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's second hardest-hit country. The government reported 182 new fatalities overnight, bringing the total dead to 491 and making Spain the country with the world's fastest-rising toll behind Italy. The number of infected topped 10,000 for the first time to 11,178. Spain closed its land borders Monday to all but Spaniards, permanent residents and transborder workers. Trade in goods is not affected.






