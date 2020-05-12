USA Gymnastics postpones events until 2021 over coronavirus USA Gymnastics is postponing all "premier events" until 2021 because of the coronavirus epidemic. The GK U.S. Classic, which had been scheduled for May 23, will now be May 22, 2021, and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships which were to start on June 4 will be rescheduled for June 3, 2021, the organization said Tuesday. "In light of recent guidance from health experts, and after receiving feedback from our athletes and coaches, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to wait until 2021 to hold premier events,” said Li Li Leung, USA Gymnastics' president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which had been scheduled for this summer have previously been postponed until next summer. To confirm, we will be offering refunds to U.S. Olympic Trials ticket holders. We are in the process of finalizing details and will communicate with purchasers directly in the coming weeks. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) May 12, 2020 Share this -







Arizona gives green light for pro sports to return, minus fans Pro sports are welcome to return to Arizona as soon as this weekend. "Major league sports can resume limited reopening, without fans, this Saturday," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted Tuesday while announcing the easing of some restrictions aimed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The invitation applied to Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer, Ducey said at a news conference Tuesday. The move follows reports that Major League Baseball was considering a truncated season beginning in early July that would include games only in Arizona and Florida. Read the full story here.







Texas AG Ken Paxton calls local orders 'unlawful,' 'Orwellian' Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned cities and counties across the state that local laws requiring face coverings and other measures meant to stem the coronavirus pandemic were "unlawful." In a letter to officials in Austin and Travis County, Paxton called a contact tracing provision "Orwellian." In the letters, which were also sent to Dallas County, Bexar County and San Antonio, Paxton cited an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that went into effect earlier this month and allowed businesses like barber shops, nail salons, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen with reduced occupancy and, in some cases, social distancing rules. On May 18, gyms, offices and manufacturers will also be allowed to reopen. Read the full story here.







Broadway star Nick Cordero wakes from coma after leg amputation due to coronavirus Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going in Style" New York premiere on March 30, 2017 in New York. D Dipasupil / FilmMagic file Broadway actor Nick Cordero woke from a medically induced coma Tuesday weeks after doctors amputated his leg as part of his coronavirus treatment. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his updated condition on Instagram just a day after sharing that the Tony-nominated actor was making progress by following doctor's commands. Kloots, a fitness instructor, shared the news in a video with the couple's infant son, Elvis. "Dada is awake, he is awake guys. I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he's awake?'" Kloots said. "He is awake. It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy." Read the full story here.







California State University system announces plans for a virtual fall semester CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White answers reporters' questions at the CSU Office of the Chancellor in Long Beach on Jan. 29, 2014. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file The California State University System, which runs 23 campuses, plans to offer most of its courses for the fall virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most classes for the 2020 fall semester will be held online with few exceptions for in-person activity, Chancellor Timothy White said during a Zoom conference with the board of trustees on Tuesday. Research labs, for example, would continue on campus but with small class sizes and with students wearing personal protective equipment, White said. White confirmed the plans for a "hybrid approach" in a statement posted to the school's website Tuesday. Read the full story here.







LA County stay-at-home order likely to continue until August Los Angeles County’s public health director said Tuesday that stay-at-home orders in the nation’s most populous county would be extended for another three months beyond the existing May 15 deadline “with all certainty. Speaking before a meeting of the county’s board of supervisors, Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the only way the extension would not take place would be unless there was some “dramatic change to the virus” and related “tools” to treat it. Just one day earlier, the county said it would re-open beaches on Wednesday, May 13, albeit with some limitations, including required face coverings unless actively surfing or swimming. People are not allowed to lie or sit on the sand, nor to bring canopies or coolers, according to the county’s Department of Beaches and Harbors. On 5/13, LA Co. beaches reopen w/ the following rules:

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

• Parking lots, bike path, piers & boardwalks remain CLOSED pic.twitter.com/SkGYuf51fM — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020







Pence tweets out task force meeting photo where everyone's in a mask Good meeting of @WhiteHouse Coronavirus Task Force today. Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership and the efforts of the American people, we’ve saved lives, Slowed the Spread and states are Opening Up Again.



Thanks to all you've done, we're getting there, America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w3CePoEGkh — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 12, 2020






