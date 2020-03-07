Phil Helsel
1h ago / 7:18 AM UTC
Utah has first presumptive positive patient, a Grand Princess passenger
Health authorities in Utah on Friday confirmed the state's first known COVID-19 case, a patient believed to have been exposed on a recent trip on the Grand Princess cruise ship.
It's being considered a presumptive positive case because the local test confirmed it but the Centers for Disease Control test will confirm that result. The Davis County resident who is older than 60 years old is recovering at home in self-isolation, the health department said.
The Princess Cruise is the ship that is being held off the California coast, and where 21 people aboard have tested positive. Several passengers on a previous trip in mid-February have tested positive, including one person who died in Placer County, California, this week.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
1h ago / 7:20 AM UTC
Connecticut hospital worker tests positive
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet Friday night that a hospital employee had tested positive for the first coronavirus case.
The New York resident, an employee of Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The patient is currently under self-quarantine.
The two hospitals are both part of the Nuvance Health care system, NBC Connecticut reported.
“Our multidisciplinary team across Nuvance Health is working closely together to ensure we are prepared for this quickly evolving outbreak,” Dr. Valerie Cluzet, infectious disease specialist at Nuvance Health, said Thursday in a statement. “Effective communication and staying informed are both essential to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”
At least 200 people in Connecticut have been advised to self-monitor for signs of coronavirus, a spokesperson for the governor told NBC Connecticut.