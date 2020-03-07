Utah has first presumptive positive patient, a Grand Princess passenger

Health authorities in Utah on Friday confirmed the state's first known COVID-19 case, a patient believed to have been exposed on a recent trip on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

It's being considered a presumptive positive case because the local test confirmed it but the Centers for Disease Control test will confirm that result. The Davis County resident who is older than 60 years old is recovering at home in self-isolation, the health department said.

The Princess Cruise is the ship that is being held off the California coast, and where 21 people aboard have tested positive. Several passengers on a previous trip in mid-February have tested positive, including one person who died in Placer County, California, this week.

BREAKING NEWS - Utah health officials to announce 1st case of COVID-19; press briefing tonight at 9 p.m. https://t.co/2xuMM2VS98 — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) March 7, 2020