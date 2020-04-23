'It's irresponsible and it's dangerous': Fact checking Trump's disinfectant 'injections' idea President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested exploring disinfectants as a possible treatment for COVID-19 infections — an extremely dangerous proposition that could kill people, medical experts warn. “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Trump said during his daily press briefing at the White House. Disinfectants like bleach are poisonous and dangerous when mishandled, doctors say. “This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it’s dangerous," said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist, global health policy expert and an NBC News and MSNBC contributor. "It’s a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves." Read the facts here. Share this -







Rolling Stones release a song that ‘resonates’ during coronavirus fight The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times. The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “Living in a Ghost Town ” on Thursday. “I’m a ghost/Living in a ghost town/You can look for me/But I can’t be found,” sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards. Jagger explained that the song was one they were working on long before the global lockdown and the band decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.” Richards added: “Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now.” The lyrics do certainly sound timely: “I’m going nowhere/Shut up all alone/So much time to lose/Just staring at my phone.” Share this -







Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into the body to treat coronavirus April 23, 2020 02:40 President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with coronavirus as a coronavirus deterrent at the White House daily briefing on Thursday. Trump made the remark after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who leads the department's Science and Technology division gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows the virus does not live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. Bryan said, “the virus dies quickest in sunlight.” "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," the president said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Later asked to clarify, Bryan said this is not the kind of work he does in his lab, before Trump jumped in and added, “maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Coronavirus infections jump among L.A. County's 60,000 homeless On Thursday authorities said they had counted more than 100 cases of COVID-19 among Los Angeles County's estimated homeless population of 60,000, with one of the biggest outbreaks hitting dozens of people staying at L.A.'s largest and oldest homeless shelter, the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said cases had risen dramatically this week and there were at least eight ongoing investigations at shelters around the county. Efforts to test the county's homeless people have been limited because of testing restrictions and challenges, and more than half of homeless patients who have been tested and tested positive were asymptomatic. California has now given the green light to test asymptomatic patients, and local health officials hope they can more quickly test the homeless population and isolate and quarantine infected individuals. Share this -







New York City coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 with probable cases Omar Rodriguez organizes bodies in the Gerard Neufeld funeral home in Queens, N.Y., on April 22, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images More than 15,000 New York City residents have likely died from complications brought on by coronavirus, in another grim milestone announced by health officials on Thursday. There have been 10,290 confirmed deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic in the five boroughs and at least another 5,121 fatalities have been labeled as probable COVID-19 cases, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Share this -







Bronx rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus at 35 Fred The Godson. Johnny Nunez / WireImage Frederick Thomas, best known as his rap alias Fred the Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 35. The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis on April 6 via social media, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital. Read the full story here. Share this -





