Vending machines in France dish out face masks, gloves and hand gel A vending machine in a square in the French city of Jeumont sells protective face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves on Wednesday. Pascal Rossignol / Reuters







British doctors warn some Chinese ventilators could kill if used in hospitals Ventilators arrive at a military logistics hub in Shropshire from China earlier this month. Sgt Ben Beale/MoD / PA file Senior British doctors have warned that 250 ventilators the United Kingdom bought from China risk causing "significant patient harm, including death," if they are used in hospitals, according to a letter seen by NBC News. The doctors said the machines had a problematic oxygen supply, could not be cleaned properly, had an unfamiliar design and a confusing instruction manual, and were built for use in ambulances, not hospitals. The British case is not an isolated one, and it comes as a stark example of a procurement problem that has plagued many countries as the coronavirus has spread throughout the world. Read the full story here.







Nearly half of global workers at risk of losing their livelihoods, data shows Nearly half of the world's workforce is at immediate risk of losing their livelihood because of coronavirus, the International Labour Organization warned on Wednesday. The continued sharp decline in working hours, as well as lockdown measures due to the outbreak means that 1.6 billion informal economy workers around the world "stand in immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed," according to the organization's analysis. "For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. As the pandemic and the jobs crisis evolve, the need to protect the most vulnerable becomes even more urgent," the U.N. agency's director general, Guy Ryder, told a briefing on Wednesday.



Shell slashes dividend for the first time since World War II Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday cut its dividend to shareholders for the first time since World War II, following a dramatic slide in oil prices amid the coronavirus crisis. The board at Shell said it had decided to reduce the oil major's first-quarter dividend to $0.16 per share, down from $0.47 at the end of 2019. That's a reduction of 66 percent. "Shareholder returns are a fundamental part of Shell's financial framework," Chad Holliday, chair of the board of Royal Dutch Shell, said in a statement. Read the full story.







South Korea records no new domestic cases for first time since February South Korea reported no new domestic virus cases on Thursday for the first time since February, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The country reported four new infections that were all imported, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247 on Thursday, while 9,059 have been discharged. South Korean President Moon Jae-in thanked the public on the news of zero reported domestic cases saying in a message, "This is the strength of South Korea and the power of the people." The health authorities also concluded no local transmission occurred from a parliamentary election earlier this month, according to Reuters, where authorities took safety measures like requiring voters to wear masks and plastic gloves when casting ballots.







Russia sees record rise in recorded coronavirus infections Russia passed several coronavirus milestones on Thursday, reporting a record 7,099 new confirmed infections, bringing the total number of cases to more than 100,000. According to data published by Russia's Coronavirus Crisis Response Center, Russia also saw 101 deaths in the past day, bringing the total fatalities to 1,073. About 50 percent of Russia's cases are in Moscow, but the share of new confirmed cases has shifted outside the city and into regions less prepared to manage an outbreak. President Vladimir Putin this week extended stay-at-home restrictions through May 11, claiming Russia has not yet reached its peak — and will not get there until at least mid-May.







Flight bookings in China surge for May 1 holiday Travelers wear face masks while waiting to check in at the Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday. Martin Pollard / Reuters Flight bookings in China have spiked ahead of its upcoming five-day May 1 celebrations, with passenger numbers expected to increase by around 43 percent, the Chinese Ministry of Transport said on Thursday. An analysis of airline passenger ticket reservations led to estimates that nearly 3 million people could fly. Though the uptick in travel is a sign that the country is starting to pick up after the coronavirus lockdown, the numbers represent a decrease of about 66 percent over the same period in 2019. The Chinese capital had until Wednesday lived under some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the country, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving. That requirement was scrapped from Thursday for travelers from low-risk areas of China.







Masks thrown onto California freeway cause mini-traffic jam UNION CITY, Calif. — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a San Francisco Bay Area freeway suffered a mini-traffic jam Wednesday when someone tossed hundreds of face masks onto the road and some motorists stopped to grab them, the California Highway Patrol reported. Around 1:30 p.m., CHP officers received a report that a white truck had stopped on Interstate 880 in Union City and someone tossed out boxes of medical masks, the CHP reported. Hundreds of the prized masks spread across southbound lanes, authorities said. As many as 1,000 masks may have been dumped, KPIX-TV reported. Several motorists "stopped and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up the masks," the CHP's Hayward bureau said in a Facebook post. It took about an hour before a road sweeper picked up all the masks, authorities said. There were no reported injuries and no arrests or citations were immediately made.






