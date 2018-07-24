Verizon's digital video efforts ended up an expensive headache

Consumers are significantly underestimating what they spend on subscriptions, according to a study from Waterstone Management Group.
The company surveyed consumers on 21 categories of subscriptions and asked them to guess what they spent on a monthly basis. Consumers' average first guess was $79 per month, and the second guess was $111.
In reality, they spent $237 per month on subscriptions such as Netflix, Spotify, Match and Amazon, among others. CNBC reports on study here.
Verizon’s ambitions in the digital video space brought it a lot of headache and expense.
The company reported its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and revealed that it took a pre-tax charge of $658 million on a “product realignment.”
Translation: Verizon’s closure of go90, its online video platform aimed at youngsters, lost a lot of money. Verizon also noted a stunning number for severance charges in the period: $339 million.
Corporate clear-out: Many of those in charge at Verizon have left their positions. CEO Lowell McAdam is becoming executive chairman while two other senior people — executive vice president of global operations John Stratton and executive vice president of global media Marni Walden — stepped down from their posts, leaving Oath chief executive Tim Armstrong the last man standing. Armstrong is still working hard on bringing Yahoo into Oath — acquisitions and integration costs related to that merger cost $120 million in the quarter.
What’s the future for Oath: The Information reported earlier in July that Armstrong may be considering a buyout of Oath. If that were to happen, it would be another indication that Verizon wants to focus on its wireless business.
Cord cutting: Verizon also detailed the cold winds of cord cutting on its TV business, Fios, which lost some 37,000 customers. Its internet business, however, is a source of growth, with Verizon adding 37,000 broadband subscribers.
The history: Verizon has tried hard to diversify away from its core business of selling wireless service. Verizon had talks about acquiring cable TV provider Charter and, according to court filings, also talked to Shari Redstone about CBS, but is no longer eyeing any big acquisitions. America's biggest phone company will no doubt be watching how AT&T manages to integrate its new Time Warner unit. We'll hear more about that after the closing bell when AT&T reports its numbers.
One research firm thinks the rate of cord cutting in 2018 is going to be greater than they initially expected.
A new study from eMarketer finds that as many as 33 million homes in 2018 will opt out of paying a traditional TV bill, up from its prior projection of 27.1 million (last year’s projection for 2018).
There are still 119.6 million households paying for cable or satellite TV in the United States, but eMarketer predicts that by 2022 as many as 55.1 million will be receiving their TV via the internet.
The new research suggests that the availability of quality content is supercharging the growth of the so-called over-the-top business, according to Paul Verna, an analyst eMarketer.
eMarketer isn’t the only measurement firm with this outlook. Mike Vorhaus, president of research group Magid Advisors, told USA Today in June: "We have been saying this for five or six years now, and it’s rising again. This is unstoppable. People are going to cut the cord. The $100 (pay-TV) package is going to be under deep distress."
Magid noted that 8 percent of pay-TV customers said they were "extremely likely" to cut the cord. The response the prior year was 6 percent.
It was a tale of two newspapers on Monday.
On the East Coast, Tronc laid off half of the editorial staff of the New York Daily News. On the West Coast reporters at the Los Angeles Times were busy unpacking boxes in their new office building.
The LAT's new owner, biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, acquired the paper from Tronc in February.
Soon-Shiong laid out his vision for the paper in an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday. The Los Angeles-based doctor, who hired former Wall Street Journal executive editor Norman Pearlstine to run the newspaper's editorial operation, said he had a decidedly long-term timeframe.
“I’m looking at a hundred year plan, literally," Soon-Shiong told The Guardian.
The new owner says he is ready to fight clickbait with intelligent non-partisan news coverage and notes that he does not read Buzzfeed or Mashable.
“Their audience is the advertisers," Soon-Shiong said. "My audience is the reader. I can engage you and you will pay for the value and you will come.”
He did, however, say he hopes to make money from the newspaper.
"No money, no mission," he said, quoting nuns from the Catholic missionary teachers he studied under in his youth.
The journalism industry's woes show few signs of abating.
The Pew Research Center on Monday published a fresh look into layoffs in the U.S. newspaper and digital media industries. Pew's analysis found that more than one-third of U.S. newspapers had at least one round of layoffs between January 2017 and April 2018, while almost one-quarter of digital news outlets had let people go in that time period.
The report comes on the same day that Tronc laid off half of the newsroom of The New York Daily News.
In total employment, the digital news industry has been more stable, while total newsroom staff at newspapers across the country declined from around 46,000 to 39,000, according to the Pew study.
Another member of the Fox News team is headed to the Trump administration.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, co-host of Fox News' “The Five” — who has also been romantically connected to Donald Trump Jr., is leaving the cable news channel to work on advocacy efforts for President Daonld Trump, according to several outlets.
Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Guilfoyle became a source of friction at the network, in part, because of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr.
"FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” the network said in a statement.
Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine is currently deputy chief of staff for communications for the Trump administration.
Washington Post contributor Irin Carmon had a message for everyone assembled at the Mirror Awards for journalism in June: there's a systemic problem.
Her speech, embedded below, provides important context to a report from The Daily Beast published Thursday that several high-profile people hired a law firm to kill or soften stories about alleged sexual harassment — including the Post's story on Charlie Rose's conduct at CBS and the company's slow response.
Carmon and Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain won the award for Best Story on Sexual Misconduct in the Media Industry for their piece on Rose.
"The stories that we have been doing are about a system," Carmon said. "The system has lawyers and a good reputation.”
The Daily Beast story notes that authors Brittain and Carmon were not happy about those efforts.
“Indeed, the system is sitting in this room,” Carmon said at the event. “The system is still powerful men getting stories killed that I believe will one day see the light of day.”
The Daily Beast story also noted that the law firm was hired by Matt Lauer, the former "Today" host who was fired by NBC News for inappropriate sexual behavior.
Carmon, who was previously a national reporter for MSNBC and NBC News, recently joined New York Magazine as a senior correspondent to cover a variety of women’s issues, the Supreme Court and media. The Daily Beast notes that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager, currently executive producer of “60 Minutes,” was also at the Mirror Awards event.
The former president of Paramount Television is considering a lawsuit against the company, according to a source close to the executive.
Amy Powell, who has been president of Paramount's TV arm since 2013, was fired by the company on Thursday evening after the studio decided she had made comments in a meeting that were not consistent with Viacom’s values, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Now, Powell is considering legal action, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Powell had made comments during a conference call about black women being angry and about black children being raised by a single parent.
Powell isn’t going quietly.
“There is no truth to the allegation that I made insensitive comments in a professional setting — or in any setting," Powell’s personal publicist, Allan Meyer, said in a statement. "The facts will come out and I will be vindicated."
The Department of Justice could slow down the completion of the AT&T-Time Warner merger for at least another three months and possibly longer.
Deadline writes that the Justice Department requested "swift" action in a filing Thursday so that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals can hear its argument that the merger should be blocked. AT&T’s merger was given the green light by a federal judge, but the Justice Department is protesting that decision, arguing that the merger hurts consumers and competitors.
“AT&T and Time Warner have now closed their merger, but every day that they are allowed to combine aspects of their businesses more deeply will make it more difficult for this Court and the district court on remand to unwind the merger and preserve competition," the Justice brief reads.
AT&T’s merger was first agreed in October 2016. Final briefs are due to court by Oct. 18. For now, AT&T has agreed that it will hold off on integrating its Turner unit, which sells the advertising AT&T hopes to revolutionize, until the appeal process has played out.
Separately, CNN Worldwide’s chief Jeff Zucker is taking medical leave for six weeks to take care of a heart condition, according to a tweet from CNN anchor Brian Stelter.
Goodbye Jonathan Friedland; hello Lisa Taback.
Netflix just hired well-known Oscar campaign strategist Taback who was a long time collaborator with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s Weinstein Co.
Taback and members of her team will join Netflix, according to a press release on Wednesday. Her appointment appears to point to Netflix's increasing desire to be successful on the TV and film awards circuit and solidify its reputation as the best place to work in Hollywood.
Taback worked on a host of campaigns for movies such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” before the two went their separate ways after some friction, documented here.
Netflix’s former PR boss left the company after being called out by CEO Reed Hastings for using a racial slur. Taback isn’t directly taking his post, rather she will run publicity for awards campaigns.