Viceland's top show, Desus and Mero, is about to end

Viceland hasn't had much success aside from its late-night show, "Desus & Mero."

Now, the channel doesn't even have that. The popular duo is leaving Vice's cable channel, with its last show scheduled for Thursday. The duo are headed to Showtime.  

Meanwhile, Vice's cable channel is struggling with low ratings and reruns of "Hoarders."

Jason Abbruzzese

Claire Atkinson

Former New York Times editor thinks paper needs a 'course correction.'

Is former New York Times editor Jill Abramson accusing her old paper of being sexist? Abramson told Daily Beast columnist LLoyd Grove that the piece The Times wrote on its own reporter, Ali Watkins, who had a relationship with an older government official, stank.

"That story hung a 26-year-old woman out to dry. It was unimaginable to me what the pain must be like for her," she said, wondering why it didn't address her great journalism or the editors who hired her. She also shared that she was pissed off on Twitter that the Times also missed the rise of  28-year-old politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who upset the establishment with her surprise win of a New York congressional seat.  Another word from Abramson: get some distance and stop agreeing to shows about yourselves.

Read Jill Abramson's recommendation for a course correction at the Times here.

Jason Abbruzzese

NYTV: The times is staffing for a weekly television show

The New York Tims is preparing to cover all the news fit to broadcast.

The newspaper is staffing up for "The Weekly," a news program that will air on FX and stream on Hulu. 

The Times has been ambitious with its recent efforts outside of its newspaper and website in part due to the success of "The Daily" podcast

Claire Atkinson

U.S. Justice Department approves Fox-Disney deal

The U.S. Justice Department confirmed on Wednesday that it has given conditional approval for Disney to acquire a variety of assets from 21st Century Fox.

Disney made a $71.3 billion bid  to acquire many of Fox's assets, including its film and TV studios, FX cable network and other international operations.

The deal is contingent, however, on Disney giving up Fox's regional sports networks. Fox currently operates 22 RSNs, including YES network, Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Florida, among others, which provide coverage of local sports teams.

Together they recorded $2.3 billion in yearly profit, according to independent equity research firm, MoffettNathanson. Disney already said in filings it would be prepared to give them up as part of the approval process.

Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department antitrust division, said in a statement on Wednesday: “American consumers have benefitted from head-to-head competition between Disney and Fox’s cable sports programming that ultimately has prevented cable television subscription prices from rising even higher."

“Today’s settlement will ensure that sports programming competition is preserved in the local markets where Disney and Fox compete for cable and satellite distribution," Delrahim said in the statement.

The statement did not address concentration in the movie industry, where together the two companies would control about 45 percent of the world's box office revenue, according to BTIG Research media analyst Rich Greenfield. 

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also still in the running for Fox's assets. The WSJ reported that the company has been talking to private equity firms and other third parties about partnering in future bids for the Fox assets. Comcast had bid $65 billion for Fox, and Disney raised its bid to $71.3 billion.

Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

21st Century Fox is not selling its Fox broadcast network and is also committed to retaining its news and sports cable channels.

Claire Atkinson

Viacom CEO is sitting out Sun Valley, the famous dealmakers get together

Viacom chief executive Bob Bakish is not going to the famous Sun Valley conference this year, according to three sources.

Sun Valley is an exclusive get together of some of the world's most influential executives in media, tech, politics and sports with the idea that its host, investment bank Allen & Co., ends up facilitating some deals. The event is held in Sun Valley, Idaho, and typically starts after July 4 vacation.

Bakish and the powerful bank had a falling out over Viacom's failed attempt to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive, the owner of HGTV and Food Network, according to two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to talk to the media.

Allen & Co. had represented Scripps in its sale and ultimately worked with Discovery Communications, which acquired Scripps for $14.6 billion soon after last year's Sun Valley get together.

A source familiar with Bakish's thinking said he was "pissed off" that he wasn't treated fairly.

Allen & Co. did not immediately have a response, and Viacom declined comment.

Bakish might be staying away, but it doesn't mean there won't be sparks. Viacom's controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, will attend this year, as will CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves. The two parties are at loggerheads over CBS's move to dilute the controlling stock holdings of Redstone's National Amusements Inc.

Redstone is said to have a heavy round of meetings scheduled for the event. And while CBS is tied up in litigation, Viacom isn't — leaving Redstone free to pursue sale talks if they arise. Amazon is widely viewed as a potential acquirer of a film studio. Viacom owns Paramount Studios.

Lawyers for CBS and Redstone are in the process of subpoenaing emails and phone records of the two parties before they head to court in October.

Claire Atkinson

Spotify hires former Condé Nast exec Dawn Ostroff as chief content officer

Dawn Ostroff helped create some of the most iconic youth-oriented TV shows ever. Now, she's moving to Spotify.

The world's top music streaming service named Ostroff its chief content officer on Tuesday, signaling how serious Spotify is about competing not just in audio but in video too. 

Ostroff previously ran the CW television network and before that UPN, overseeing cultural hits such as "Gossip Girl," and "Vampire Diaries." She joined Condé Nast in 2011 to turn magazine stories and ideas into full blown TV and film projects under Condé Nast Entertainment. The project also generated traffic to videos at each magazine's online destinations.

Spotify's move into original video production has stalled at several turns. The company had tried to create a video initiative around playlists such as "Rap Caviar" under content chief Tom Calderone, who joined from VH1 and exited the company in August 2017. Ostroff replaces Stefan Blom who departed the music company earlier this year after Spotify's video strategy failed to gain traction.

The role will see Ostroff take on responsibilities for negotiating with music labels for video and audio programming. YouTube owns the music video landscape online while Apple Music has been investing in creating original video for its service.

Ostroff's departure comes amid a downsizing at the magazine house that publishes Vanity Fair, Vogue and the New Yorker. Ostroff's unit had turned a profit and helped transform the print company into a digital video player. Here's an interview she conducted with the Hollywood Reporter about some of the myriad film and TV projects that were underway.

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe to play Fox News chief Roger Ailes

Russell Crowe won awards and acclaim for playing a defiant gladiator and a thick-skinned boxer. No wonder Showtime tapped him to play Roger Ailes, the polarizing and controversial founder of Fox News.

Crowe will play Ailes in a new eight-episode miniseries, the premium cable channel announced on Monday. The project is based on the reporting of journalist Gabriel Sherman, author of the Ailes biography "The Loudest Voice in the Room."

"In today's politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, molding Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government," Showtime said in a statement. 

"To understand the events that led to the rise of Donald Trump, one must understand Ailes," the network added.

Ailes, who died last year at 77, resigned from Fox News in 2016 amid accusations of sexual misconduct. He then became an adviser to the Trump campaign and reportedly helped prepare the candidate for debates.

The first episode of the series is co-written by Sherman and Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar for writing the newspaper docudrama "Spotlight." 

Claire Atkinson

Local TV ownership to shrink again with new $3.6 billion deal for Raycom

Another day, another handful of multi-billion dollar deals in media.

Local broadcast TV owner Gray Television said it was buying Raycom for $3.6 billion on Monday, a deal that would put it in 24 percent of US homes, according to BroadcastingCable.com. The acquisition is the latest effort to consolidate ownership of local stations following Sinclair's still-pending deal to acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion.

As part of the deal, Raycom said it will spin-off its 100 local newspaper assets, which are housed under Community Newspaper Holdings. Raycom has held the newspaper group less than a year, and at the time explained the acquisition would help strengthen local content. Here's the AP report on the Raycom acquisition of Community Newspaper Holdings and what the Raycom president Pat LaPlatney said back in September of last year.

“While it is contrary to the trend of separating newspapers and television properties, we believe the synergies this merger creates will only enhance our ability to deliver exceptional local content, extend our community presence and grow our respective multimedia footprints," he said. 

In order to avoid any government issues, Gray said it would shed stations in nine markets. Meanwhile the Federal Communications Commission is holding a July 12 meeting in which it may consider raising the cap on how many stations a single company can own. The current rules limit companies to a total reach of 39 percent of the U.S. audience, though Bloomberg reports Sinclair's tie-up with Tribune could hit 59 percent of the national audience with 200 stations in total.

Claire Atkinson

AT&T's latest buy helps it compete with Google, Facebook

If anyone ever doubted AT&T’s seriousness about competing with Google and Facebook for digital ad dollars, Monday's confirmation that it purchased AppNexus for $1.6 billion, one of the biggest digital ad platforms, should dispel those doubts.

The deal comes shortly after AT&T closed its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner — a move that AT&T has said will help open the door to selling highly lucrative ads by combining content with its distribution network. 

The company confirmed the news in a press statement on Monday.

AppNexus provides the plumbing that helps pair online content with ads, offering tools to both content supplies and ad buyers through tis platform.

When consumers open an application, a complex auction occurs with advertisers bidding to serve their ads to that consumer. AppNexus picks the winner in a fraction of a second and takes a slice of the revenue. The firm also helps advertisers figure out how effective its campaigns are.

AppNexus competes with Google's DoubleClick Ad Exchange. Back in 2016, the New York-based AppNexus was on the path to a $2 billion public offering, but the market went soft for ad tech. Monday's acquisition is a win for AT&T, which hopes to use the AppNexus technology to improve the amount of money it can earn from digital advertising on its TV channels, which include Turner's CNN and TNT. The new firm will become part of AT&T advertising and analytics unit. 

In other AT&T news, the WSJ reported Sunday that it had talked to CBS's controlling shareholder about a possible acquisition before turning its attention to Time Warner. The WSJ reports that CBS controlling shareholder Shari Redstone axed the idea, though her reps say she simply met the AT&T chief, Randall Stephenson, and no more was said. Either way, the story looks like it helps CBS build its legal case that Redstone made decisions that weren't in the interest of all shareholders.

 

 

 

Claire Atkinson

Martin Sorrell fires back at allegations in heated exchange at Cannes Lions

Martin Sorrell, the advertising industry legend who stepped down from the world's biggest ad agency  in April amid an investigation into his personal conduct, wants to talk.

Sorrell said during an interview at the Cannes Lions Festival in France that he is considering breaking his confidentiality agreement with his former employer, WPP Group, in light of leaks about the circumstances of his departure.

The pugnacious executive exited WPP Group six weeks ago under a cloud after the company said it concluded a mysterious investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior. The Financial Times reported on allegations that Sorrell had visited a prostitute, paid the bill in petty cash, and had mistreated his assistants and sacked his chauffeur after a 12-day shift.

Speaking as part of a conversation with New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta, Sorrell declined to comment on aspects of his departure and ensuing negative press coverage, citing his confidentiality agreement. But when Auletta suggested he could break it, given all the leaks, Sorrell responded: “There may come a time when that’s what we’ll do. I wouldn’t necessarily rule it out.”

The session, one of the most unvarnished in recent memory, was full of drama, including several criticisms from Sorrell about Auletta’s latest book, “Frenemies,” about the decline of ad agencies at the hands of penny-pinching management consultants.

Sorrell wanted to know why Auletta had not spent more time interviewing the big tech companies and the management consultants, which have increased competition for the traditional advertising business.

But then Auletta turned the tables on Sorrell, asking him about the elephant in the room.

“What is the elephant in the room?” asked Sorrell coyly.

“The circumstances under which you were compelled to leave WPP,” Auletta said. “People complained that you were not just verbally abusive but cruel. Any reaction to that?”

“Am I an easy person to deal with? No. Am I demanding? Yes," Sorrell said. "So I don’t think that was fair. I demanded high standards."

Sorrell, who is now setting up his own communications and marketing focused company, S4 Capital, was asked why he had been so quiet in the face of controversial accusations. “We responded formally to everything that has been said,” Sorrell insisted.

“You used a not insignificant amount of corporate funds, relying on petty cash rather than credit cards, for inappropriate spending,” Auletta said.

“That has been dealt with too. It was strenuously denied,” Sorrell said.

When Auletta asked who he thought was leaking about him, Sorrell said he would leave that to Auletta’s fertile imagination.

“I don’t write books,” Sorrell said. “yet.”

