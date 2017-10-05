Victor Link

Galvan, 31, died in her husband's arms after having been shot in the head, according to NBC Los Angeles.
"I didn't notice right away," said her husband, Justin Galvan, a former Marine. "I started CPR right away, and I did everything I could."
Galvan, the mother of three young children, was "an amazing supermom — that's what you could best describe her as," her sister Lindsey Poole said.
Castilla, 28, a makeup artist from Huntington Beach, California, was celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas — where her boyfriend was planning to propose marriage.
Castilla was holding hands with her sister when she was shot in the head, according to a GoFundMe page created by her aunt, Marina Parker. Adam Castilla, her brother, confirmed her death to The Washington Post.
"My sister was really happy. She was living her life and had so many dreams and aspirations," Adam Castilla told The Post.
Shipp, 50, of Las Vegas was at the concert with her son, Corey Shipp, 23, her boyfriend and some friends, said Steve Shipp, her brother, who confirmed her death to The Washington Post and the Ventura County Star. Shipp's son, who is a U.S. Marine, and her boyfriend survived the shooting, he said.
Shipp moved to Las Vegas five years ago from Thousand Oaks, California, and she remained a rabid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, her brother said. He told The Star that he remembered his sister as a happy woman with "lots and lots of friends." But it was her son to whom she was completely devoted, he said.
Medig, 28, was at the concert with her roommate when she was killed. Her death was confirmed by the Jasper Royal Canadian Legion Branch 31 in Jasper, Alberta.
Medig's mother, Louise Hayes, told Global News that she and her husband left for Las Vegas on Monday night to identify her daughter's body.
The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Police Department confirmed the wrestling coach's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife, Robyn, share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas," the statement read.
Wolfe and his wife were celebrating their wedding anniversary, according to PennLive.com, the website of the Patriot-News newspaper of Harrisburg.
Tonks worked for a Southern California-based technology company and had three children. Her employer, Technologent, confirmed Monday that she died.
On a fundraising page, friends recalled her jovial side, posting photos of her wrapped in toilet paper or flashing a goofy grin for the camera.
"Neysa was always down to be silly," one friend wrote. "More memories than I can count are of her laughing and she had the BEST laugh!! She will be GREATLY and DEEPLY missed!!!"
Stewart, 30, of Las Vegas was an avid country music fan, his sister-in-law Kelly Stewart told the Las Vegas Review Journal.
Kelly Stewart said Brennan Stewart wrote and played country music, and shielded his girlfriend when the shooting began at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
“Brennan was the kind of guy who always put others before himself; including up to the moment he lost his life,” his family said in a statement to the Review-Journal.
Smith, 53, was an elementary school office manager and district fixture in Simi Valley, California — someone who never missed a dance recital and always had a smile on her face.
"It's numbing," a family friend, Suzanne Smith, told NBC Los Angeles. "It doesn't seem real."
Smith's death was confirmed by Simi Valley School District spokeswoman Jake Finch, who told The Washington Post she'd been at the festival with friends when she was killed.
Mike Hyatt, superintendent of the Gallup-McKinley County, New Mexico, schools, confirmed at a news conference Monday that Romero Muniz died Sunday night.
Romero Muniz had worked in the district since 2003 and was most recently a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup.
Hyatt called her "an incredible, loving and sincere friend, mentor and advocate for our students."
"She was outgoing, kind and considerate," he said. "We will miss all these attributes that she brought and shared."
Link, a loan processor from San Clemente, California, was confirmed among the dead by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and a nephew, Vincent Link.
Victor Link was a music lover and the father of a 23-year-old son, his nephew told The Bakersfield California. He attended the music festival with his fiancée, Lynn Gonzales.
"It doesn't feel real," Vincent Link said. "It's hard to grasp that he's gone."