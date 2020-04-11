Is Philadelphia the next virus hot spot? Maybe not. A healthcare worker talks with a patient at a COVID-19 testing site near Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on March 24, 2020. Matt Slocum / AP While it's too soon to say whether Philadelphia has avoided a surge in coronavirus cases that would overwhelm its health system, the nation's sixth-largest city has, so far, avoided becoming what some feared would be the outbreak's next hot spot. During a news briefing this week, Vice President Mike Pence called Philadelphia "an area of particular concern," adding that he'd assured Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf that the federal government would "continue to flow resources and support to that community." Experts predict Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs will reach the peak of coronavirus cases next week, and the city appears to be prepared for the onslaught. Read the rest here. Share this -







WHO warns of 'deadly resurgence' if lockdown measures are lifted too soon The World Health Organization has warned that a premature lifting of lockdown restrictions by countries fighting the coronavirus could spark a “deadly resurgence." While the organization was working with countries on ways to gradually ease lockdowns, doing so too quickly could be highly dangerous, Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone,” he told a virtual press conference in Geneva on Friday. “At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," he added. "WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually & safely easing restrictions. Imp. factors to consider are that:

1⃣transmission is controlled

2⃣sufficient public health & medical services are available

3⃣outbreak risks in spec settings are minimized"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 10, 2020 Share this -







After months in space, astronauts returning to changed world Two NASA astronauts said Friday they expect it will be tough returning to such a drastically changed world next week, after their nine-month mission on the International Space Station. Astronaut Andrew Morgan said the crew has tried to keep atop the pandemic news. But it’s hard to comprehend what’s really going on and what to expect, he said. As an emergency physician in the Army, Morgan added that he felt a little guilty coming back midway through the medical crisis. His colleague Jessica Meir who took part in the first all-female spacewalk last fall, said it was “quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfolding on the planet below," adding: “We can tell you that the Earth still looks just as stunning as always from up here, so it’s difficult to believe all the changes that have taken place since both of us have been up here.” Share this -







Olympic gold medalist to complete Ironman at home to raise money for healthcare workers Olympic gold medalist and three-time winner of the Ironman Triathlon World Championship, Jan Frodeno will be supporting healthcare workers combatting the outbreak by completing an Ironman triathlon at his home in Spain on Saturday. The German athlete is live-streaming his 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile marathon run on Facebook. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. "I want to use this event to support those who are currently doing the competition in the hospitals day in and day out," he said on social media. Share this -







South Korea to strap electronic wristbands on those who defy quarantine South Korea’s government has said it will strap electronic wristbands on people who defy self-quarantine orders after two weeks of preparation and manufacturing as it tightens monitoring to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Officials said stricter controls are required because some of the 57,000 people who are under orders to stay home have slipped out by leaving behind smartphones with tracking apps. Plans for broader use of wristbands were scaled back after objections by human rights and legal activists. Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho on Saturday acknowledged the privacy and civil liberty concerns surrounding the bands, which will be enforced through police and local administrative officials after two weeks of preparation and manufacturing. However, he said authorities need more effective monitoring tools because the number of people placed under self-quarantine has ballooned after the country began enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad on Apr. 1 amid worsening outbreaks in Europe and the United States. Other Korean officials said the government lacked legal authority to compel people to wear the wristbands and that they would be asked to sign consent forms. Share this -







Kentucky gov. says anyone who attends Easter services will be quarantined Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear implored residents to avoid gathering this weekend for the Easter holiday, warning that anyone who violates the state's stay-at-home order will be subject to a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine. Beshear said the state will record license plate information of people seen attending mass gatherings and turn that information over to local public health officials. Quarantine notices will then be delivered in person. The announcement was made on Good Friday, one of the holidays leading into Easter Sunday. Read the full story here. Share this -





