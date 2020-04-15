'Skipping Sikh' challenges Britain to get active while on lockdown A 73-year-old British man armed with a jump rope, has launched a viral campaign to raise funds for the country's health care system and get people active during the coronavirus lockdown. Rajinder Singh, who refers to himself as the "Skipping Sikh," is challenging both young and old to go for walks, runs and, of course, skip in an effort to stay healthy during isolation. @StayInWorkOut here’s my dad staying fit and healthy! pic.twitter.com/1qvqeTJ26H — Min Kaur (@minkaur5) April 7, 2020 And the public has been meeting his challenge, posting videos and photos of their activities across social media with the hashtag #skippingsikh. Singh's Just Giving fundraiser had also collected nearly £1,000 ($1,250) by early Wednesday. Share this -







Global criticism grows on Trump move to end WHO funding President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization has been met with severe criticism at home and abroad, with the United Nations' secretary-general saying "now is not the time" for such a drastic move while the coronavirus pandemic is gripping the globe. Read the full story here. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on April 14, 2020. Doug Mills / Pool via Getty Images







Official coronavirus death tolls are only an estimate, and that is a problem The dead, piled up around the globe, tell a tale. When the outbreak hit Spain, coffin makers couldn't keep up with the demand. In Italy, the bodies were stacked unceremoniously in the back of military vehicles and hauled away. As the coronavirus death toll in the United States mounts, experts can only estimate as to how high it will go. Accusations flew across continents as governments accused each other of lying about their coronavirus casualties. So while the official global death toll currently stands at more than 126,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, that number represents a mere estimate. Only countries with extensive testing can confirm their mortalities and, even in those with the necessary medical technologies, the simple act of counting the dead reflects the chaos that COVID-19 has wrought. Read the full story here. Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, on April 9, in Bronx, New York. John Minchillo / AP







U.S. forces in Japan extend health emergency to all bases The commander of U.S. Forces in Japan extended a public health emergency to all military bases in the country, on Wednesday, effective until at least May 15 as the number of coronavirus cases there continues to rise. The declaration ensures U.S. commanders possess "the necessary authorities to enforce compliance with health protection measures," U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement. The provision applies to anyone with access to U.S. installations or facilities and includes military, civilians, contractors and host-nation employees, the statement added. Japan is the United States' key ally in Asia and hosts more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel. The country's health officials have so far reported 8,100 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.







South Koreans take to the polls amid pandemic People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus arrive to cast their vote for the parliamentary election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. Ahn Young-joon / AP Voters in South Korea cast their ballots in the country's parliamentary election Wednesday, taking extra precautions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The country is one of the first in the world to hold a general election during the outbreak, with strict social distancing measures in place. Voters had to disinfect their hands with sanitizer, get their temperatures checked on arrival and wear plastic gloves and masks when casting a ballot. South Korea has reported more than 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 225 deaths, as of Wednesday, according to its Center for Disease Control and Prevention.







Bill Gates says world needs 'WHO now more than ever' Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020






